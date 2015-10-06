Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)?

Published on December 18, 2018 at 2:40 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that aan isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors

Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors

We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

How have hedgies been trading Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AAN over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with AAN Positions

The largest stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was held by Diamond Hill Capital, which reported holding $59.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Portolan Capital Management with a $34.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, GAMCO Investors, and AQR Capital Management.

Since Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few funds who were dropping their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments cut the biggest position of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $1.4 million in stock. Roger Ibbotson’s fund, Zebra Capital Management, also dumped its stock, about $0.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). We will take a look at Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD), Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to AAN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ARD 8 80579 0
FLO 20 183753 3
MIC 25 318358 -4
RBA 15 117724 5
Average 17 175104 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $175 million. That figure was $242 million in AAN’s case. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard MIC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Market Movers Today: SunPower Corporation (SPWR), Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS), NetApp Inc. (NTAP), Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN), and More 34 Key Stories That You Should Read To Know How Financial Markets Are Doing Today FPA Capital Fund’s Best and Worst Performers From Q4 Is Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) A Good Stock to Buy? Why GoPro, Ulta, Lindsay, and More Are Commanding the Spotlight Today’s Trending Stocks: Southwest Airlines, Aaron’s, Wells Fargo, and More Trellus Management Added These 5 Stocks to Its Portfolio in Q2 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.