Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Market Movers-News-Tech

Do Data Breaches Affect Stock Prices?

Published on October 3, 2019 at 11:13 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Market Movers,News,Tech
Share Tweet Share Email

Data breaches seem painfully common these days. Major breaches, like the ones that shook Target (NYSE:TGT) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX), quickly become known to the general public, and the companies affected suffer a massive blow to their reputation. Usually, it costs millions (if not billions) of dollars to clean up the mess left behind by a data breach or similar-scale cyberattack. The question is, do data breaches affect stock prices, and if so, can investors take advantage of this?

Why Data Breaches Hurt

There are a few reasons why data breaches are such a powerful negative force in the business world:

– Customer data and brand trust. First and foremost, a data breach could affect customer data. For example, when Target was attacked, millions of consumers’ credit card numbers were leaked. This impacts customers on an individual and personal level, causing some to be victims of identity theft. Even those who aren’t impacted will know how close they came to suffering from the mistake, and their trust in the brand will drop.

– Weakness and bad priorities. There are many types of cyberattacks that could feasibly affect a business, and it’s the responsibility of modern business owners to understand these threats and respond to them appropriately. It’s important for modern businesses to invest in a solid IT team, and make cybersecurity a top priority. An extra layer of cyber insurance wouldn’t hurt either. If a business suffers a hit, it probably means their priorities aren’t in order, which again can hurt the company’s reputation and earning potential.

– Direct costs. There are also direct costs associated with a breach. Companies are generally responsible for restoring order after the breach occurs, patching whatever holes in their security were responsible for the breach in the first place. They may also be responsible for a fine. For example, Equifax was recently fined $700 million for the lax standards that led to the reveal of personal information from 150 million Americans. With an annual revenue of $3.1 billion, that’s a non-negligible sum.

These reasons illustrate that a data breach realistically should affect a company’s stock price, at least in the short-term, but does it?

[Shutterstock: 380107090, scyther5]

[Shutterstock: 380107090, scyther5]

The Real Effects

Let’s look at the real effects a data breach has on stock prices by studying the two examples we’ve mentioned thus far: Target and Equifax. These are prominent public-facing companies, and their data breaches were extremely well-publicized, so they represent a kind of “worst-case scenario” for companies.

Target formally announced the breach on January 10, 2014, with CEO Gregg Steinhafel apologizing to customers in a televised interview January 13. The attack itself happened a few months earlier. Yet throughout the month of January, the price of the stock barely moved; it hovered around $75 a share, despite a temporary 10 percent drop. Currently, the stock sits at $104 a share. It’s hard to say whether it could have climbed higher had the breach not occurred, but it doesn’t appear that Target’s stock was significantly affected by the breach.

Equifax’s data breach occurred in summer of 2017, and the breach was discovered July 29. Its stock price wasn’t as fortunate; the stock dropped about 18 percent over the course of a few days and continued to have problems for some time. The approximate peak before the drop was $141 a share, and today, is $135, though it has exceeded $146 in the past year.

Other Factors to Consider

It’s also worth noting that while data breaches have a shaky effect on consumer confidence and generate bad publicity, they also don’t significantly affect the way a company does business. Once the security issue is resolved, the rest of the business can continue operating normally, generating revenue as it always has.

On top of that, the breaches we hear about tend to be the worst and most publicized. There are likely dozens, if not hundreds of significant breaches that unfold every year that we never hear about; companies are just too good at covering up that they happened, or else they act quickly enough that no real damage is done. These types of attacks necessarily have minimal impact on stock price.

The Bottom Line for Investors

Though data breaches can be bad for companies, they don’t tend to influence stock prices as sharply or as permanently as you might think. In the wake of a major, well-publicized breach, stock prices will likely plunge temporarily, but if you believe in the company’s fundamentals, you can simply treat this as a strong buying opportunity. If you hold a stock experiencing a data breach issue, it may be better to hold onto it, rather than reactively panic selling. Of course, this isn’t universal advice; some companies that suffer public data breaches may suffer much more than the examples we covered above.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Equifax Inc. (EFX)5 Companies That Might Suffer If the Trade War With China ContinuesHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Tangency Capital,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Simon Sadler, Ray Dalio, George Soros,...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT)Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Ray Dalio, Lone Pine Capital...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.