Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) ?

Published on June 28, 2019 at 7:56 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A market surge in the first quarter, spurred by easing global macroeconomic concerns and Powell’s pivot ended up having a positive impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies which were especially hard hit during the fourth quarter slightly outperformed the market during the first quarter. Unfortunately, Trump is unpredictable and volatility returned in the second quarter and smaller-cap stocks went back to selling off. We finished compiling the latest 13F filings to get an idea about what hedge funds are thinking about the overall market as well as individual stocks. In this article we will study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) during the quarter.

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that VSLR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old financial tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this group, about 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people administer the majority of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by paying attention to their finest picks, Insider Monkey has come up with many investment strategies that have historically beaten the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Steve Cohen SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

Let’s take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Hedge fund activity in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -31% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 6 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VSLR a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with VSLR Positions

More specifically, Arosa Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR), with a stake worth $9.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Arosa Capital Management was Point72 Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $9.1 million. D E Shaw, Arrowstreet Capital, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that elected to cut their positions entirely in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management sold off the largest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $5.7 million in stock, and Daniel Arbess’s Perella Weinberg Partners was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $1.3 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA), Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to VSLR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
UIS 19 77897 2
CEVA 10 30237 0
RVI 17 168765 4
AUPH 13 88651 5
Average 14.75 91388 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $91 million. That figure was $23 million in VSLR’s case. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on VSLR as the stock returned 50.7% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Why Billionaire Chase Coleman Has Just Acquired a Big Stake in Sunrun Market Movers Today: Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA), Mulesoft Inc (MULE), Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR), and More Investors Are Shorting the Heck Out of These NYSE Stocks Tuesday’s Top Trending Tickers: TWTR, VSLR, BIDU, C, LBIX Hedge Funds Wisely Fled These Tanking Stocks Why Chesapeake, Whiting, Norfolk, Endo and Vivint Solar Are Among Today’s Big Gainers 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.