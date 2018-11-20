Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Shopify Inc (SHOP) ?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 10:16 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP).

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that shop isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Colin Moran Abdiel Capital

Colin Moran Abdiel Capital

Let’s take a peek at the key hedge fund action regarding Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP).

How are hedge funds trading Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SHOP over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SHOP Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Abdiel Capital Advisors, managed by Colin Moran, holds the largest position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP). Abdiel Capital Advisors has a $327.2 million position in the stock, comprising 25.6% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Whale Rock Capital Management, managed by Alex Sacerdote, which holds a $203.3 million position; the fund has 3.7% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions encompass Christopher Lyle’s SCGE Management, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Since Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there was a specific group of hedge funds who sold off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management dumped the biggest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $11.8 million in stock. Israel Englander’s fund, Millennium Management, also sold off its stock, about $7.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) but similarly valued. These stocks are Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV), Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CQP), Edison International (NYSE:EIX), and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP). This group of stocks’ market caps match SHOP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VIV 9 69810 -3
CQP 7 14019 3
EIX 27 1425279 -1
CHKP 24 749535 -2
Average 16.75 564661 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $565 million. That figure was $1231 million in SHOP’s case. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CQP) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SHOP as the stock returned 34.1% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Shopify Inc (SHOP) ? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Shopify Inc (SHOP) 25 Big Companies That Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies 13G Filing: Coatue Management and Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) 17 Companies That Accept Bitcoin 10 Best Selling Products on Facebook 10 Best Selling Products On Shopify 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.