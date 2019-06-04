Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) ?

Published on June 6, 2019 at 6:04 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying before the Q4 market crash that the stock market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the first quarter, most investors recovered all of their Q4 losses as sentiment shifted and optimism dominated the US China trade negotiations. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that delivered strong returns in the first quarter still sport strong fundamentals and their gains were more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) changed recently.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 47 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG), and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to gather more data points.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Ken Griffin CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

What does the smart money think about Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NSC over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with NSC Positions

Among these funds, Soroban Capital Partners held the most valuable stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), which was worth $339.4 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $169.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Palestra Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Impala Asset Management were also bullish on Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there were a few money managers that slashed their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Matt Simon (Citadel)’s Ashler Capital said goodbye to the largest investment of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $98.4 million in stock, and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $75.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to NSC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
OXY 35 880306 3
SMFG 10 408347 -1
GD 42 6460054 5
EXC 33 2513347 0
Average 30 2565514 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2566 million. That figure was $1870 million in NSC’s case. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on NSC as the stock returned 6.5% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is the Most Popular Company Among Hedge FundsHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY...Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Very Bullish On Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Impala Asset Management’s Performance, AUM, and Holdings Analysts Chime in on Corning, Quest Diagnostics, Canadian Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and More Five Railroad Stocks to Buy Now Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Hedge Funds’ Favorite Railroad Stocks Led by Union Pacific (UNP) 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.