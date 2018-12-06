Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) ?

Published on June 29, 2019 at 5:26 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. EVER was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with EVER holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EVER isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Reeder PAR Capital Management

Paul Reeder of PAR Capital

We’re going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

How are hedge funds trading EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 43% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 0 hedge funds with a bullish position in EVER a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

EVER_june2019

The largest stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $4.5 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Adage Capital Management with a $2.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included PAR Capital Management, G2 Investment Partners Management, and D E Shaw.

Consequently, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. G2 Investment Partners Management, managed by Josh Goldberg, established the most valuable position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER). G2 Investment Partners Management had $0.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also initiated a $0.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new EVER positions are Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Peter A. Wright’s P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS, and J. Carlo Cannell’s Cannell Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA), Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND), Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), and Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to EVER’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CHRA 3 11223 -1
SND 6 4100 1
MNLO 9 69374 2
NTGN 5 11325 1
Average 5.75 24006 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $24 million. That figure was $11 million in EVER’s case. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on EVER as the stock returned 61.8% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Have Hedge Funds Uncovered A Hidden Gem in EverBank Financial Corp (EVER)? Should You Avoid EverBank Financial Corp (EVER)? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.