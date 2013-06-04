Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 8:09 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) a buy, sell, or hold? Money managers are becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that cy isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are many methods stock traders employ to value stocks. A duo of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

Mario Gabelli

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

How are hedge funds trading Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CY over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CY Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), with a stake worth $32.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $31.4 million. Alyeska Investment Group, Millennium Management, and GAMCO Investors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, initiated the largest position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Marshall Wace LLP had $12.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Howard Marks’s Oaktree Capital Management also initiated a $7.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CY positions are Daryl Smith’s Kayak Investment Partners, Tor Minesuk’s Mondrian Capital, and Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). These stocks are The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), and Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble CY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NYT 32 1168693 0
NYCB 12 86969 -3
AU 23 356908 11
WSO 18 137568 4
Average 21.25 437535 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $438 million. That figure was $225 million in CY’s case. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CY as the stock returned 19.9% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
5 Ways Hedge Funds Are Playing the Trillion Dollar Internet of Things Trend Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Insider Buying at CVS Health Corp (CVS) for the First Time in 5 Years Tops List of Must-See Insider Moves Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Alex Denner, Och-Ziff Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management, United Cannabis Corp (CNAB), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), and More 32 Major Stories That You Should Read From the World of Finance Today 34 Key Stories That You Should Read To Know How Financial Markets Are Doing Today 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.