Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)?

Published on June 10, 2019 at 4:10 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 738 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 44 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. At the end of this article we will also compare COF to other stocks including Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA), National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

MOORE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

How are hedge funds trading Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in COF over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

COF_jun2019

The largest stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) was held by Pzena Investment Management, which reported holding $461.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Point72 Asset Management with a $219.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, D E Shaw, and Fisher Asset Management.

Since Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes in the third quarter. Interestingly, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments said goodbye to the largest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $24 million in stock, and Principal Global Investors’s Columbus Circle Investors was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $23.6 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA), National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble COF’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BBVA 4 236051 0
NGG 8 462077 -2
EQIX 38 1723610 -4
PSA 25 877796 7
Average 18.75 824884 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $825 million. That figure was $1694 million in COF’s case. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on COF as the stock returned 8.6% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, Paul Marshall, Whitney Tilson, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM), and More 10 Best Hotel Rewards Credit Cards of 2017 7 Banks That Offer Free Checking Accounts With No Minimum Balance People Are Still Doing Double-Takes At These Terrible Redesigned Logos 11 Best Finance Companies To Work For 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.