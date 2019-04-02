Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) ?

Published on June 27, 2019 at 11:20 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved dearly, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 20 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 6 percentage points so far in 2019. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has experienced an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that AKRX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action regarding Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Hedge fund activity in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 28 hedge funds with a bullish position in AKRX a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with AKRX Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), which was worth $24.9 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $11.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, Millennium Management, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were breaking ground themselves. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, initiated the biggest position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX). D E Shaw had $6.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Krishen Sud’s Sivik Global Healthcare also initiated a $1.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management, Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, and Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX). We will take a look at Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN), Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO), and SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble AKRX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
YIN 2 494 0
TMCX 15 65966 1
SECO 8 18349 6
SGH 10 196404 -4
Average 8.75 70303 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $70 million. That figure was $64 million in AKRX’s case. Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AKRX as the stock returned 32.1% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Is Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) A Good Stock To Buy? Market Movers Today: Akorn, Inc. (AKRX), Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA), Macy’s Inc (M), AutoZone, Inc. (AZO), and More Why Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Shares Rallied on Monday What Is Happening In Financial Markets Today? Why Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Shares Spiked Higher Here’s What Is Going On In The Financial Markets Today? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.