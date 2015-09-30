Companies 0 See All
Curreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 24, 2019 at 11:59 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Curreen Capital is a concentrated global small-cap value fund that was founded by Christian Ryther in 2013. Over the years, it has managed to outperform its benchmarks – the S&P 500 and the MSCI World Indexes. The fund looks for “special situation” opportunities. Mr. Christian Ryther holds a BA in Economics from Boston College and an MBA in Value Investing Program from Columbia Business School. Recently, Curreen Capital published its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can track down below. The fund posted Q1 2019 return of fantastic 20.46%.

Dear Partner, Our fund was up 20.46% in the first quarter. I made few changes to our portfolio, because we continue to own a marvelous group of businesses. While my view of the companies has not changed very much, the stock market has flip-flopped in its assessment of these same companies. After tossing them aside in the fourth quarter like yesterday’s news, the market expressed greatly renewed interest in the first quarter.

We own an outstanding portfolio, and I am proud that you are unlikely to see these same seven stocks in other investment portfolios. Curreen Capital’s holdings are different from those of the indices and other funds because we do our own work and think for ourselves. Regardless of what others are saying and doing, I invest our money when I have done my own work and come to my own conclusions. As a result, our portfolio looks and often performs differently from what you will see anywhere else.”

You can download a copy of Curreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

Q1+2019+Letter

