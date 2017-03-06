Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

Corsair Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and Holdings

Published on December 31, 2018 at 10:14 am by Jelena Martinovic in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Corsair Capital Management is a New York-based value-driven hedge fund with a 16-year track record in investing in value stocks and public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the US and Canada. It’s founded by its portfolio managers Jay Petschek (pictured below) and Steven Major back in May 2002, and since then the fund manages client focused equity portfolios.

Mr. Jay Petschek holds a B.A. in Applied Mathematics from Harvard College and an M.S. in Management from the Sloan School of Management, M.I.T. He has a vast professional experience in corporate finance which he gained while working in Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. for more than a decade. While there, he served as Director of the research department for two years, and also a Senior Managing Director. Prior to that, he worked at the corporate department at Bankers Trust Company as an Assistant Treasurer until 1984. Six years later he founded the predecessor to Corsair Capital Partners, L.P. He’s a Director of Dab-O-Matic Corp., Recognition Media LLC, and Global Opportunity Partners Ltd. Also he was Director of Resource Recycling Technology Inc.Corsair Capital Management's Returns, AUM and Holdings

After obtaining a B.A. in English at Yeshiva College in 1990, Mr. Steven Major worked in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co for two years, as an Analyst. In 1994 he received an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School. At the time he was working at Oppenheimer & Co., where he also served as a vice president. While there he was focused on sell-side equity research covering a wide range of companies that had emerged from bankruptcy or a general restructuring process. Prior to co-founding Corsair Capital Management, Mr. Steven Major was a portfolio manager and a managing director in the Asset Management Department of Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. for five years.

As an event-driven and value-oriented, long/short equity hedge fund, Corsair Capital Management builds its investment strategy around companies going through structural and (or) strategic change. In a process of determining potential companies worth investing in, the fund uses a selective approach and fundamental research while paying particular attention to potential disparities that might occur regarding a company’s price and its intrinsic value. Being value investors, the fund’s portfolio managers are guided by three principles when investing – staying ahead of inflation and the effect of taxes when increasing capital, retaining a diversified portfolio while taking wise risks and being aware that a good investment is both hard to find and needs time to get results. After all, investing is “a marathon and not a series of consecutive sprints,” as Corsair says in one of its investor letters. Besides investing in publicly – traded equity securities, its Private Funds invest in debt and hybrid securities, as well as in the securities of foreign issuers. As for other Corsair Capital funds, their portfolios are usually comprised of core positions in 20-30 companies and smaller positions in 50-100 companies, which are nothing else than near-term trading opportunities. As for its Corsair Select fund’s portfolios, they are concentrated in the core positions of the Corsair Capital funds. In addition, Corsair Select’s 2018 performance was a bit disappointing since the fund lost 4,.5% until late-June, according to the Corsair Capital Management’s Q2 investor letter.

In addition, this year hasn’t been prosperous for its Corsair Capital Partners L.P. fund either, since the fund lost 0.89% through October 31. Moreover, the fund’s returns went up and down several times over the last five years. The best return of 15.21% was recorded in 2013. However,  in 2014 the fund returned only 4.45%. This falling trend continued in 2015 as well, when the fund lost 7.48%. Surprisingly, it has made a solid comeback returning 7.24% in 2016, and 12.53% in 2017, only to have another down year in 2018, as we already mentioned. Corsair Capital Partners L.P. had a total return of 2377.29%, a compound annual return of 12.26% and its worst drawdown was 25.66. As of March 2018, Corsair Capital Management had total discretionary assets under management of around $889.73 million.

So, does it make sense to follow hedge funds like Corsair Capital? We’ve uncovered a reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 78.4% since its 2014 inception (through December 3), beating the market by over 18 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were released last month and outperforming the market by a large margin; don’t miss out!

At the end of the third quarter, during which Corsair Capital Management added 3 new positions and dumped 8 companies, its 13F portfolio was valued at $435,07 million. Read about the most important portfolio changes the fund made as well as its biggest gainers and decliners during the third quarter of 2018 on the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is UDR, Inc. (UDR) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Israel Englander, Omega Advisors, Jabre...Chilton Investment Company’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsKerrisdale Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Crispin Odey, Third Point...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Crispin Odey, Third Point LLC, BioCardia Inc (BCDA), Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (AMTB), Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Israel Englander, Omega Advisors, Jabre Capital, Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH), Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), and More Kerrisdale Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Chilton Investment Company’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Adage Capital Partners, Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK), Weyland Tech Inc (WEYL), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Fir Tree, Point72 Asset Management L.P., Groupon Inc (GRPN), Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX), Novation Companies Inc (NOVC), and More 15 Best Countries for One Night Stands 10 Countries With Most Unfaithful Wives 10 Doctor Specialties with Best Lifestyle
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.