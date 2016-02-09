Columbus Circle Investors’ Latest Moves

Companies 0 See All
Published on May 17, 2019 at 4:43 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Columbus Circle Investors is a Stamford, Connecticut-based hedge fund that was launched back in 1975. At the end of 2018, the fund held around $3.6 billion in assets under management on a discretionary basis. It invests in stocks of all market caps covering a plethora of industries. The fund focuses on achieving long-term results through its Small Cap, SMID, Mid Capi, and Large Cap portfolios. In this article, we are going to take a look at its Q1 2019 Investment Moves.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 103%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 38 percentage points (see the details here). Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points. We take a closer look at hedge funds like Columbus Circle Investors in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

At the end of Q1 2019, the fund’s equity portfolio was valued at $3.93 billion, and it counted 146 holdings, among which the top new additions included Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). There were also stakes that were raised during the quarter like RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Columbus Circle Investors decided to sell its positions in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and to lower its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

