Columbus Circle Investors’ Latest Moves

Columbus Circle Investors is a Stamford, Connecticut-based hedge fund that was launched back in 1975. At the end of 2018, the fund held around $3.6 billion in assets under management on a discretionary basis. It invests in stocks of all market caps covering a plethora of industries. The fund focuses on achieving long-term results through its Small Cap, SMID, Mid Capi, and Large Cap portfolios. In this article, we are going to take a look at its Q1 2019 Investment Moves.

At the end of Q1 2019, the fund’s equity portfolio was valued at $3.93 billion, and it counted 146 holdings, among which the top new additions included Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). There were also stakes that were raised during the quarter like RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Columbus Circle Investors decided to sell its positions in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and to lower its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.