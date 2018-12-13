Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 13, 2018 at 11:53 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds run by legendary names like Nelson Peltz and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Is Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) undervalued? Prominent investors are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 12 recently. Our calculations also showed that CLDR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are tons of signals market participants employ to assess stocks. A couple of the most useful signals are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outclass the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

How are hedge funds trading Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 92% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CLDR heading into this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CLDR_dec2018

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), with a stake worth $28.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $20 million. Citadel Investment Group, Brookside Capital, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, initiated the biggest position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR). Renaissance Technologies had $28.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $8.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CLDR positions are Doug Gordon, Jon Hilsabeck and Don Jabro’s Shellback Capital, Frank Slattery’s Symmetry Peak Management, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR). We will take a look at Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM), Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD), and Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to CLDR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ITGR 17 247639 -5
LM 20 156049 3
WAFD 13 74324 0
FOXF 10 22901 1
Average 15 125228 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $125 million. That figure was $113 million in CLDR’s case. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Market Movers Today: Cloudera Inc (CLDR), Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI), Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), Lennar Corporation (LEN), and More 34 Key Stories That You Should Read To Know How Financial Markets Are Doing Today Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.