Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Choice Equities Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on May 14, 2019 at 4:17 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Choice Equities Capital Management is a boutique hedge fund, founded in 2017 by a Chartered Financial Analyst, Mitchell Scott. The fund mainly focuses on small cap stocks. Before launching his own fund, Mitchell Scott honed his investment acumen at KDI, where he was portfolio manager and analyst of FDS; he also worked at Anchor Capital. Mitchell Scott graduated cum laude from Clemson University and also earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina. Recently, Choice Equities Capital Management published its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. In the letter, the fund disclosed the quarterly return of 10.5% on a net basis.

“2019 is off to a solid start.The dour mood that marked markets at the end of the year has quickly faded and been replaced with more optimistic leanings as signs of looser monetary policy and progress on global trade initiatives have allayed investors ’fears. Though our portfolio lagged a touch in a largely vertical move for the markets in the quarter, Choice Equities Fund (CEF) fared well, up +13.1% and +10.5% on a gross and net basis. By comparison the Russell 2000 and S&P 500 were up +14.6% and +13.7%, respectively, putting our Small/Large blended benchmark up 14.4%. This latest update now means $1 invested in our portfolio since becoming independent in 2017 is worth $1.51 versus our Small/Large blended benchmark of $1.21.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In this letter, we will highlight the notable performance drivers in the quarter as usual. We will then discuss recent portfolio changes and provide a write-up on our most recent addition in shares of US Xpress, Inc. Finally, we will welcome Thompson Clark, CFA to our team as Senior Analyst and discuss how his hiring fits into our plans as a boutique investment management firm.”

You can download a copy of Choice Equities Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

2019-Q1-CEF-Investor-Letter-1

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): The Vilas Fund Expects High ReturnsCitigroup Inc. (C): The Vilas Fund Thinks It Represents a Fantastic Opportunity...Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): The Vilas Fund Thinks it is UndervaluedAir Lease Corporation (AL): The Vilas Fund Thinks It’s a Bargain For...CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA): The...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, BlueMountain Capital, Voce...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.