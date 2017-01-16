Chilton Investment Company’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Chilton Investment Company is a hedge fund formed by Richard Lockwood Chilton back in 1992. Prior to starting his own firm, Richard Chilton built his investment career working as a managing director at Allen & Company, and as a vice president and portfolio manager at Alliance Capital Management. His beginnings were at Merrill Lynch where he was part of the Mergers and Acquisitions group. Currently, he is a director of Robin Hood Foundation, and he also is a member of the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Richard Chilton holds a B.S. in Finance and Economics from Alfred University.

The fund employs long/short and long-only investment strategies using a bottom-up approach, trying to grab upside in rising markets and to protect its capital in less favorable markets. Chilton Investment Company’s business philosophy is centered on long-term success, and asks for patience and confidence. Richard Chilton developed his Flagship Strategy from the start, back in 1992, and since its inception, the Chilton Flagship strategy has delivered big and steady returns, with controlled volatility. Let’s take a look at some of its recent return figures.

Chilton Flagship Strategy fund returned a fantastic 18.57% in 2013, 5.39% in 2014, 13.99% in 2015, after which it came one down year for the fund when it lost almost the same percentage it gain the year before, or more precisely in 2016 it lost 13.66%. It made a satisfactory comeback next year, delivering a return of 12.18%. 2018 also seems favorable for the fund as it has returned 9.44% through October. Chilton Flagship Strategy fund had an outstanding total return of 2103.80%, a compound annual return of 12.55%, while its worst drawdown was 28.30. According to the fund’s form ADV part 2A firm brochure, on December 31, 2017, it had around $2.47 billion in discretionary assets under management.

On September 30, after the fund has made many portfolio changes, including adding 10 new positions and dumping 12 stakes, its portfolio was valued $3.04 billion. Among its largest holdings at the end of the third quarter, was Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which was the number one among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018. The fund reported holding 1.30 million Microsoft’s shares, that were valued $149.21 million. More about similar positions and other portfolio moves the fund had during the third quarter you can read on the next page.