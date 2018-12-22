Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 22, 2018 at 3:14 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the first 6 weeks of the fourth quarter we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Is Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) an excellent investment now? Hedge funds are getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets inched up by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that cffn isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. CFFN was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with CFFN holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ken Griffin CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

What does the smart money think about Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 20% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CFFN over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CFFN Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN), with a stake worth $109.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was First Pacific Advisors LLC, which amassed a stake valued at $23 million. Impax Asset Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Impax Asset Management, managed by Ian Simm, established the largest position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Impax Asset Management had $21.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital also made a $0.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE), Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH), Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA), and Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to CFFN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ESE 6 6217 3
FANH 4 9984 -1
PTLA 23 455027 5
ALX 8 57013 1
Average 10.25 132060 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $132 million. That figure was $198 million in CFFN’s case. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard PTLA might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpBenefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) A Good Stock To Buy? Skylands Capital’s Top Finance Stock Picks As Rate Hike Looms Is Sterling Financial Corporation (STSA) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Anymore Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC): Insiders Are Buying, Should You? Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN): Insiders Are Buying, Should You? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.