Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Third Point Ends a Proxy War, Gets Two Board Seats

Published on April 3, 2019 at 1:15 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Daniel Loeb’s Third Point released its Q4 2018 Investor Letter at the end of February, in which discussed its several 13F positions, including Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). If you are interested you can download a copy of the letter – here. Campbell Soup Company was the fund’s new addition during the second quarter of 2018,  when the company was facing problems such as – its CEO leaving with no one to take their place, and the company’s earnings taking the wrong course. Daniel Loeb felt the company can resolve its issues, but that it requires changes at the management and the board, which is why he decided to invest in it.

We invested in Campbell in the Second Quarter of 2018. The company was at a crossroads. Earnings  were  going  the  wrong  way,  the  balance  sheet  was  over-levered,  and Campbell’s long-time CEO had just left, with no successor in place. It was clear to us that the company’s problems were fixable,but only with real change at the board and management level.

We fought a proxy war to help effect that change and agreed to a settlement in November that should set the stage for Campbell’s turnaround. The terms of our settlement included a mix of board representation (two directors now and one mutually agreeable director later) and formal outside-in engagement (input on the CEO and regular access to the board and C-suite).

Once the proxy contest ended, the dynamic between Third Point and the company changed immediately,  and  we  got  to  work. Within  days,  two  Third  Point  director  nominees,  Sarah Hofstetter  and  Kurt  Schmidt,  were added  to  the  board. Sarah has critical  marketing experience  and  Kurt  brings  a  wealth  of  packaged  food  operational  expertise to  the  Board.

We  also  worked  cooperatively  with Campbell to  help  recruit  Mark  Clouse  as  its  new  Chief Executive  Officer. Mark  is a  seasoned  packaged  food  executive  and  brings  the  right  set  of skills to lead the company at this critical time. He started at Campbell on January 22, and we are excited to work with him and the company’s board to repair the balance sheet, execute an operational turnaround of the business, and explore all options to create long-term value for  shareholders. With  Mark  at  the helm  and change  at  the  board  level following  years  of underperformance, we are confident Campbell has a good long-term case for value creation.

Jasni/Shutterstock.com

Jasni/Shutterstock.com

Campbell Soup Company is a Camden, New Jersey-based company that produces canned soup and similar dietary products. It has a market cap of $11.33 billion and it sells its products in around 120 countries over the world. Since the beginning of the year, it’s share price gained 16.62%, and on April 2nd, it had a closing price of $37.62. Over the longer period of 12 months precisely, the company’s stock lost almost 14%.

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, same as in one quarter earlier. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CPB a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Third Point actually held the most valuable stake in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), which was worth $692.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $30.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, GAMCO Investors, and Point72 Asset Management were also bullish on Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

CPB

Recently, Campbell Soup Company announced that its Board of Directors affirmed a regular quarterly dividend on its stock of $0.35 per share, which is payable (April 29, 2019) to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2019.

Disclosure: None.

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Xylem Inc (XYL)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) Anymore...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DISH Network Corp. (DISH) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Expeditors International of Washington...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Dan Loeb, Seth Klarman, AQR Capital Management, Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, George Soros, Bandera Partners, Mantle Ridge LP, Luby’s Inc. (LUB), Nestle SA (NESN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Hudson Bay Capital, Brevan Howard Asset Management, Elliott Management, FS Investment Co. (FSK), Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point LLC, Paulson & Co., D.E. Shaw, Carvana Co (CVNA), Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT), Avalara Inc (AVLR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Crispin Odey, Third Point LLC, BioCardia Inc (BCDA), Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (AMTB), Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY), and More 3 Stocks Billionaire Dan Loeb Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.