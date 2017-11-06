Buckingham Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. is a New York-based privately-held investment management firm founded in 1985 by David Keidan. He gained an extensive experience in the investment business during his 50 year-long career. After graduating from Harvard College with magna cum laude in 1966 and earning an MBA from Harvard Business School two years later, David dealt with a wide range of investment disciplines such as research, trading and asset management. Three years prior to founding Buckingham Capital Management he launched The Buckingham Research Group, Incorporated (“BRG”) and was its President for thirty-six years. Also, he was its Chief Financial Officer until 2014. Right now he is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. as well as a Trustee at Montefiore Health System, Inc.

David Keidan’s long-short hedge fund uses two investment strategies, both of them investing primarily in US equities. The Diversified Strategy’s focus is on US companies from various sectors and industries and of all market caps, while the other, the RAF Strategy seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns by focusing on industries in the consumer sectors such as Retail, Apparel, and Footwear.

Its Buckingham Partners, L.P. fund definitely had fluctuating returns through the years. In 2013 the fund returned 22.79%, followed by 9.13% in 2014. Unfortunately, 2015 was a down year for Buckingham Partners, L.P., because it lost 11.21%. In the next two years, the fund returned 8.96% and 25.41%, only to have another down year, at least according to the data from January to October 31st – this year it lost 7.4%. Buckingham Partners, L.P. had a total return of 255.05%, and a compound annual return of 6.99%. Its worst drawdown was 28.38. As of December 29th, 2017, Buckingham Capital Management manages $514.31 million of clients’ assets on a discretionary basis and $20.57 million of clients’ assets on a non-discretionary basis.

On September 30th, Buckingham Capital Management’s equity portfolio counted 89 positions of which 9 were added during the last quarter. During the same period 11 were dropped. In addition, at the end of the third quarter, the fund’s equity portfolio was valued at $979.24 million. Among the stocks in the fund’s portfolio are some of the 30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About, such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), in which the fund boosted its stake by 12% in Q3 to 122,665 shares worth $20.21 million. To find out which are the biggest changes, proceed to the next page.