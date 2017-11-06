Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Buckingham Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Published on November 20, 2018 at 2:09 pm by Jelena Martinovic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. is a New York-based privately-held investment management firm founded in 1985 by David Keidan. He gained an extensive experience in the investment business during his 50 year-long career. After graduating from Harvard College with magna cum laude in 1966 and earning an MBA from Harvard Business School two years later, David dealt with a wide range of investment disciplines such as research, trading and asset management. Three years prior to founding Buckingham Capital Management he launched The Buckingham Research Group, Incorporated (“BRG”) and was its President for thirty-six years. Also, he was its Chief Financial Officer until 2014. Right now he is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. as well as a Trustee at Montefiore Health System, Inc.

David Keidan’s long-short hedge fund uses two investment strategies, both of them investing primarily in US equities. The Diversified Strategy’s focus is on US companies from various sectors and industries and of all market caps, while the other, the RAF Strategy seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns by focusing on industries in the consumer sectors such as Retail, Apparel, and Footwear.

David Keidan of Buckingham Capital

Its Buckingham Partners, L.P. fund definitely had fluctuating returns through the years. In 2013 the fund returned 22.79%, followed by 9.13% in 2014. Unfortunately, 2015 was a down year for Buckingham Partners, L.P., because it lost 11.21%. In the next two years, the fund returned 8.96% and 25.41%, only to have another down year, at least according to the data from January to October 31st – this year it lost 7.4%. Buckingham Partners, L.P. had a total return of 255.05%, and a compound annual return of 6.99%. Its worst drawdown was 28.38. As of December 29th, 2017, Buckingham Capital Management manages $514.31 million of clients’ assets on a discretionary basis and $20.57 million of clients’ assets on a non-discretionary basis.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 96.9%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by over 40 percentage points (see the details here).

On September 30th, Buckingham Capital Management’s equity portfolio counted 89 positions of which 9 were added during the last quarter. During the same period 11 were dropped. In addition, at the end of the third quarter, the fund’s equity portfolio was valued at $979.24 million. Among the stocks in the fund’s portfolio are some of the 30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About, such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), in which the fund boosted its stake by 12% in Q3 to 122,665 shares worth $20.21 million. To find out which are the biggest changes, proceed to the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Waiting to See What Marvin Ellison Has in Store for Lowe’...Hedge Funds Aren’t So Sweet On Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Anymore...Already Up 48% in 2018, Bill Ackman Sees Bigger Gains Ahead for Chipotle Mexican...The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Hedge Fund Ownership Hits 2-Year LowHedge Funds Like What Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) is CookingIs Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Cyrus Capital Partners, Solus Alternative Asset Management, Ray Dalio, Steven Cohen, Home Depot Inc (HD), Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE), and More 30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About: Insider Monkey Billionaire Stock Index Stan Druckenmiller Interview Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Pershing Square 2018 Q3 Investor Letter: The Latest on Every Bill Ackman Stock Pick Paul Tudor Jones Is Expecting A Bear Market, Yet Buying These Stocks 3 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.