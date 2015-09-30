Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Bridgewater Associates’s Research Report – Peak Profit Margins? – A US Perspective

Published on April 24, 2019 at 3:16 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Bridgewater Associates is an investment management firm founded by renowned investor and billionaire, Ray Dalio, back in 1975. Before he launched his own investment fund, Ray Dalio honed his investment acumen at a brokerage company, Shearson Hayden Stone, where he was trading futures. Interestingly, he bought his first stock at the age of 12, hence his interest in the investing world started when he was very young. Bridgewater Associates offers its professional investment management services to its clients, providing several investment strategies. Recently the fund released three research reports – Peak Profit Margins? – A US Perspective (which you can download below), Peak Profit Margins? A Global Perspective (download here), and Geographic Diversification Can Be a Lifesaver (track down here). In its Peak Profit Margins? – A US Perspective Research Report the fund discusses the continuous expansion of US corporate profit margins.

“Over the last two decades, US corporate profit margins have surged and have contributed more than half of the excess return of equities relative to cash. Without that consistent expansion of margins, US equities would be 40% lower than they are today. Margins have been rising for 25 years, and when we look at market pricing, it appears to us that the market is extrapolating further margin gains.

1The long-term valuation of equities hinges heavily on what happens to margins going forward: if margin gains can be extrapolated, then valuations look reasonable; if margins stagnate, then valuations are a bit expensive but not terrible; if margins revert toward historical averages, then equities are highly overvalued.

Over the last few decades, almost every major driver of profit margins has improved. Labor’s bargaining power fell, corporate taxes fell, tariffs fell, globalization increased, technology allowed for greater scale and lower marginal costs, anti-trust enforcement fell, and interest rates fell. These factors have produced the most pro-corporate environment in history. Many of these drivers of high profit margins are now under threat. Before we get to analyzing each, the following panel shows how everything moved in the same direction, in favor of corporates.”

You can download a copy of Bridgewater Associates’s Research Report – Peak Profit Margins? – A US Perspective here:

peak-profit-margins-a-us-perspective

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)?Arquitos Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterWere Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Owens Corning (OC)?Do Hedge Funds Love Huntsman Corporation (HUN)?MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (MMAC): Arquitos Capital Management’s Latest...Is United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (MMAC): Arquitos Capital Management’s Latest Thoughts Arquitos Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, BlueMountain Capital, Maverick Capital, ESL Investments, Morgan Stanley (MS), Unit Corporation (UNT), and More Nancy Havens’ Havens Advisors’ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) Nancy Havens’ Havens Advisors’ Return, AUM, and Holdings 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.