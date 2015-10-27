Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Bridgewater Associates’ Latest Moves

Published on May 17, 2019 at 12:53 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Bridgewater Associates is one of the world’s biggest hedge funds, launched and managed by one of the wealthiest investors in the world, renowned billionaire Ray Dalio. He actually founded the fund when he was very young – 26 years, which was back in 1975. And it all happened out of his two-bedroom apartment. Interestingly, his passion for investing started even earlier – when he was 12 years old, that’s when he bought his first shares, which ended up tripling in value. Before launching Bridgewater Associates, which is a multi-strategy hedge fund, Ray Dalio was trading futures at Shearson Hayden Stone. He graduated from Long Island University (CW Post) with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, and from Harvard Business School with an MBA.

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 103%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 38 percentage points (see the details here). Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points. We take a closer look at hedge funds like Bridgewater Associates in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

During the first three months of 2019, Bridgewater Associates added 85 new positions to its equity portfolio, while also dumping 154 positions, ending up with more around 300 holdings. At the end of the quarter, its 13F portfolio carried a value of $16.33 billion. Most important quarterly additions were Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Among the stocks in which the fund decided to boost its stake were Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE:VWO), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY), iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:IEMG), and SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD).

Bridgewater Associates’ top quarterly exists included United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). And the top positions that were cut during the quarter were iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:IVV), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Freshford Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman’s First Quarter Buys and SellsFreshford Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsSea Limited (SE): Tollymore Investment Partners’ Detailed AnalysisAdage Capital Management’s Latest Portfolio MovesFrontFour Capital Group’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Cliff Asness, Steve Eisman, Ray Dalio, Voleon Capital, S&P Global Inc (SPGI), Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: ExodusPoint Capital, Sachem Head Capital, Citadel, eBay Inc (EBAY), Community Health Systems (CYH), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Mark Nordlicht, Marcato Capital, Lion Point Capital, Bridgewater Associates, Biogen Inc (BIIB), Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point, Elliott Management, Nektar Asset Management, Amyris Inc (AMRS), Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Ray Dalio, David Einhorn, Facebook Inc. (FB), Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), GrubHub Inc (GRUB), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Dan Niles, Warren Buffett, Cruiser Capital, Highland Capital Management, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), Teradyne, Inc. (TER), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glen Kacher, Michael Novogratz, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM), Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX), Meritage Corp (MTH), and More 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.