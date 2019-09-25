Bitcoin of America Offers Fast, Secure, and Hassle-Free Bitcoin Trading

Bitcoin of America is a U.S. based digital currency exchange platform headquartered in Chicago, IL. Bitcoin of America offers a fast and easy way to get involved in the crypto community. It takes less than one minute to register an account and start trading. Customers can choose from a variety of ways to buy and sell Bitcoin. This includes wire transfer, Bitcoin ATMs, Bitcoin Tablets and store payment locations.

Bitcoin of America has an ever-increasing number of Bitcoin ATMs throughout the United States. These machines are similar to standard ATMs; however, they allow users to make crypto transactions. You can even find a bitcoin location near you as they are located in major cities! These Bitcoin ATMs can be used 24/7 and allow people to buy Bitcoin and Litecoin. Transactions can be made using cash, which is an ideal solution for those who do not have a bank account. Even newbies can easily find out how to use a Bitcoin ATM since there are written instructions on the machine.

Bitcoin of America created an even more personalized option that has stood out against all of its competitors. They have come up with a solution to eliminate the common confusion of buying and selling Bitcoin. Bitcoin Tablets are perfect for individuals who are first time buyers and prefer to be guided by a human teller. A customer simply walks into a tablet location, chooses the amount they wish to buy and then they go through a short process similar to a Bitcoin ATM, just more personalized. Bitcoin tablets allow for live assistance.

Crypto users can get involved trading with Bitcoin of America without ever leaving their home. Buying and selling crypto can be done via wire transfer. Bitcoin of America has an integrated trading platform that users can buy and sell Bitcoin or Litecoin. They provide a quick and easy method of wire transfer by enabling their customers to wire an amount from an online bank account or bank teller.

Customers can start trading, wire the funds to meet the trade amount, and shortly receive their cryptocurrency.

Aside from the plethora of payment methods and locations available, Bitcoin of America stands out from the rest because it offers fast and friendly customer support. Additionally, Bitcoin of America has been selling cryptocurrency since the early days and is highly experienced and follows all government regulations. Bitcoin of America is registered with FINCEN and fully compliant with all BSA/AML regulations. They also have 1900 payment locations that are each conveniently located for buying and selling bitcoin with cash.

Bitcoin of America believes that their tablets are revolutionizing the future of Bitcoin. If you are a store owner, this is the perfect opportunity to get involved and create extra revenue. Hosting a Bitcoin tablet is an easy way to promote your business and bring in new foot traffic. There are minimal requirements and Bitcoin of America takes care of all maintenance and advertisement. Owners can earn up to $2.50 per transaction and up to 2% of total sales.

Bitcoin of America also offers store owners the opportunity to host Bitcoin ATMs. A Bitcoin ATM offers a convenient way for your customers to buy and sell bitcoin in your location. As a landlord you can earn up to $500 per month depending on location. Hosting a Bitcoin ATM gives you an advantage over other competitors as well as increased foot traffic to your store.

Whether you are looking to buy or sell cryptocurrency, or you are a store owner looking for extra revenue by installing a Bitcoin ATM or tablet, Bitcoin of America is an excellent, experienced, compliant, reputable, and friendly option.

Disclosure: This article is written by Bitcoin of America.