Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Billionaire Michael Hintze’s and CQS Cayman’s Return, AUM, and New Holdings

Published on November 9, 2018 at 9:20 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

CQS Cayman LP is a multi-strategy credit-oriented hedge fund, founded back in 1999 by its current Senior Portfolio Manager, Chief Executive and Senior Investment Officer, Sir Michael Hintze. It is based in London, with additional offices in New York, Sydney, and Hong Kong. Sir Michael Hintze was born in China to Russian parents, but he grew up in Australia, where he was a Captain in the country’s army. He cut his teeth at Salomon Brothers, and later on sharpened his investment acumen at CSFB and Goldman Sachs. A couple of years ago, Sir Michael Hintze was asked to serve on the International Advisory Panel for the Australian government’s Financial Services Inquiry, and afterward as a Member of the Market Practitioners’ Panel of the UK’s Fair and Effective Markets Review. He is a member of many boards of various institutions of importance, and he is also renowned for his charity work. Sir Michael Hintze, earned his B.S. in Physics and Pure Mathematics and a B.E. in Electrical Engineering both from the University of Sydney, and M.Sc. in Acoustics from the University of New South Wales, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and received a DBA (honoris) from the University of New South Wales.

Throughout the years, CQS Cayman LP gained competence in the credit sector, covering asset backed securities, corporate credit, loans, structured credit, and convertibles. Among the fund’s many investors can be found insurance companies, private banks, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds. The fund’s investment strategy must be pretty bright, as it has delivered some pretty good returns in recent years.

Michael Hintze CQS Cayman

Its Asset Backed Securities fund delivered an annualized return of an impressive 18% since its launch in 2006 through March 2018, and its flagship Directional Opportunities fund brought back 15.6% annualized since its formation in 2005 through March 2018. Its Diversified fund also delivered a positive return of 7.63% annualized since its inception in 2007 through March 2018.

In 2015 the fund had both positive and negative performance. Its Directional Opportunities fund lost 7.9%, its Diversified fund was down 2.6%, and its Asset Backed Securities lost 2.4%. On the other hand, some other funds CQS Cayman LP manages performed well. Its Credit Multi-Asset fund generated a return of 3.6%, its Global Convertible Arbitrage fund returned 7.5% and its Long-Only Convertibles fund brought back 5%.

The next year was more favorable for the fund, as its Directional Opportunities fund delivered a fantastic 22.7%, between January through October 31, 2016, while its Diversified fund and Asset Backed Securities also had great returns in the same period, amounting to 9.9% and 6.1%, respectively. In 2017, through September, CQS Cayman LP’s Credit Multi-Asset fund gained 4.4%, its Diversified fund was up 5%, and Asset Backed Securities delivered a strong 8.5%. The fund had around $12.7 billion in assets under management last year.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 96.9% vs. a cumulative gain of 56.1% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (see the details here).

At the end of the third quarter, CQS Cayman LP’s 13F portfolio was valued at $2.12 billion. During the quarter the fund made many changes to it, it added 28 new positions, raised its stakes in 33, lowered in 28, held the same position from the previous quarter in 22, and completely dumped 32 stocks. On the next page, you can find out more about these changes.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
First Data Corp (FDC) vs. Square (SQ): The Smart Money Has A Clear FavoriteHedge Funds Like What’s on the Menu at Darden Restaurants (DRI)Jim Simons and Billionaires Anticipate Healthy Returns from WellCare Health...Hedge Funds Are Powering Up Their Portfolios With This Energy StockHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marshall Wace, Highbridge Capital Management...Hedge Funds Think This Drugmaker is on the Verge of a Breakout

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marshall Wace, Highbridge Capital Management, MINDBODY Inc (MB), SYNNEX Co. (SNX), Greystone Logistics Inc (GLGI), and More Is Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Paul Singer, vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX), Travelzoo (TZOO), and More 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Trade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock? GAMCO Investors’ Returns, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Eddie Lampert, Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD), Fortinet Inc (FTNT), and More 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.