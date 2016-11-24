Baron Partners Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Baron Capital, Inc is an asset management firm that was founded back in 1982 by Ron Baron, who is the fund’s current CEO, CIO, and Portfolio Manager. Prior to launching his own investment management firm, Ron Baron honed his investment acumen for 12 years, working as a security analyst for various brokerage firms. He earned his B.A. in Chemistry from Bucknell University. Baron Capital’s investment philosophy is long-term oriented. Recently, the fund released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, in which it has reported first quarter of 2019 gains of 16.89% per share (institutional). If you are interested you can track down a copy of its entire letter below, while we bring you one small part of it:
After a challenging 2018, equity markets in the U.S. and abroad rebounded strongly in the first quarter of 2019. Baron Partners Fund (the “Fund”) increased in value 16.80% (Institutional Shares) per share during the first three months of 2019. Despite what were exceptional results for such ashort period, Baron Partners Fund’s performance trailed that of its primarybenchmark, the Russell Midcap Growth Index (“RMCG”). The RMCG gained19.62%. Morningstar’s US Fund Mid-Cap Growth Category Average (“Morningstar Category Average”), reflecting very strong quarterly performance of mutual funds that invest in mid-sized growth companies, increased in value 18.19%. The S&P 500 Index (“S&P 500”), an index that includes approximately 80% of U.S. equities and has a weighted averagemarket capitalization of $230.2 billion, gained 13.65%. Baron PartnersFund’s portfolio has a weighted average market capitalization of $18.6 billion compared to $17.4 billion for the RMCG.
