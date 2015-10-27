Balyasny Asset Management’s Latest Moves

Balyasny Asset Management is a Chicago-based multi-strategy hedge fund that was launched by Dmitry Balyasny and Scott Schroeder back in 2001. After so many years of existence and prosperity, the fund now offers additional offices in New York, Singapore, London, and Hong Kong. It had around $12.7 billion in assets under management in March 2017. Balyasny Asset Management specializes in macro investing, and its CIO and Managing Partner has been known to say that they “focus on misunderstood situations.”. Before launching Balyasny Asset Management, Dmitry Balyasny was employed at Schonfeld Securities.

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Balyasny Asset Management’s very diversified 13F portfolio was valued at $15.04 billion and it counted more than 800 long positions. Among the most valuable Q1 additions were Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). As for the stocks that sparked further enthusiasm with the fund boosting its existent stakes during Q1 we have Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

When it comes to stocks for which the fund is starting to lose its enthusiasm and cutting its stakes were Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), and AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). And the top exists in the first quarter of 2019 included: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

