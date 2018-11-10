Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 8, 2018 at 6:16 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend many hours researching a company, we’d like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. We would like to do so because the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. CAR investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest lately. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with CAR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CAR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

How are hedge funds trading Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 23 hedge funds with a bullish position in CAR at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

CAR_dec2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Karthik Sarma’s SRS Investment Management has the largest position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), worth close to $385.7 million, amounting to 8% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital, with a $139.4 million position; 0.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other peers that hold long positions comprise Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management, Ric Dillon’s Diamond Hill Capital and Steven Boyd’s Armistice Capital.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Armistice Capital, managed by Steven Boyd, assembled the largest position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Armistice Capital had $32.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group also initiated a $5.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). These stocks are Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM), Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), and Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). All of these stocks’ market caps match CAR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DORM 11 72254 1
FIVN 25 463899 -1
LBRT 8 127003 1
QDEL 15 132346 -2
Average 14.75 198876 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $198.88 billion. That figure was $810 million in CAR’s case. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
FOR FAIZAN Is Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)FOR FAIZAN Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB) & More: Here’s Why You Should Follow SRS Investment Management 13D Filing: SRS Investment Management and Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) 13D Filing: SRS Investment Management and Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Is Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) A Good Stock To Buy? CEO of High-End Restaurant Chain Buys Shares, Oil and Gas Company’s Execs Sell Shares After OPEC Deal, Plus Other Insider Trading Why Traders Are Talking About Origin Agritech, Galectin, Avis, Hertz, and More Well-Known Vehicle Rental Operator and GPU Specialist See Insiders Offloading Shares, Plus Other Noteworthy Insider Transactions The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.