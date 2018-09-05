Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Some Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too Early, Most Didn’t

Published on November 28, 2019 at 6:53 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of September 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Is Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) a buy right now? The best stock pickers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 11 recently. Our calculations also showed that ADSK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by 40 percentage points since May 2014 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.8% through November 21, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Armitage Egerton Capital

John Armitage of Egerton Capital

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

How have hedgies been trading Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 45 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from the second quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ADSK over the last 17 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with ADSK Positions

The largest stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was held by Lone Pine Capital, which reported holding $665.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Two Sigma Advisors with a $261.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Darsana Capital Partners, Egerton Capital Limited, and Steadfast Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position HMI Capital allocated the biggest weight to Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), around 13.92% of its portfolio. Darsana Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 9.17 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ADSK.

Seeing as Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there is a sect of fund managers that elected to cut their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Daniel S. Och (founder)’s Sculptor Capital sold off the largest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $190 million in stock, and Zach Schreiber’s Point State Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $54.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 11 funds last quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU), Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble ADSK’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CHU 8 65922 2
SHOP 34 2509650 8
EQR 23 196497 0
AMD 56 1135132 15
Average 30.25 976800 6.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $977 million. That figure was $2728 million in ADSK’s case. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ADSK as the stock returned 13.1% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is the 13th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is What Hedge Funds Think About 111, Inc. (YI)Mittleman Bearish on Aimia & CMIC Holdings, Bullish on IGTHere is the 23rd Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is the 20th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)? Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)? Volatility Presents Opportunities In These 5 Hedge Fund Stocks Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? HMI Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Luxor Capital Group Scored Big Last Year; Here’s Where It’s Headed Next 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.