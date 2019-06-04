Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ?

Published on June 6, 2019 at 6:03 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds run by legendary names like George Soros and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) worth your attention right now? Money managers are reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that JNJ isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are many signals stock market investors use to assess publicly traded companies. Some of the most under-the-radar signals are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

Donald Yacktman

We’re going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

What does the smart money think about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 69 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -5% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in JNJ over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

JNJ_jun2019

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which was worth $1463.1 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $889.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Yacktman Asset Management, D E Shaw, and Adage Capital Management were also bullish on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has experienced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there was a specific group of funds who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management cut the largest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $159.2 million in call options, and Matthew Mark’s Jet Capital Investors was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $29.5 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). We will take a look at Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to JNJ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
V 124 13224012 -4
XOM 49 1310955 -4
JPM 100 10348850 -1
WMT 57 4392529 -6
Average 82.5 7319087 -3.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 82.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $7319 million. That figure was $5802 million in JNJ’s case. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is the least popular one with only 49 bullish hedge fund positions. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately JNJ wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); JNJ investors were disappointed as the stock returned -4.8% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (...Hedge Funds Are Very Bullish On Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY...Here is the Most Popular Company Among Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 5 Quality Dividend Growth Stocks With Huge Upside Potential Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) A Good Stock According To Hedge Funds? Hedge Fund Sentiment is Turning Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2019 Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Favorite Dividend Stocks 30 Most Obese Countries In The World in 2018: Biggest Anti-Obesity Drug Markets 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.