Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Apple, Netflix, Etsy, and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight

Published on November 7, 2018 at 11:15 am by Insider Monkey Team in News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Although the Republicans added to their majority in the Senate, we officially have more checks in our government after the Democrats won control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Given the importance of the government to the stock market, several equities, as well as several other stocks, including Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)Investment Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:ITG), and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) are in the spotlight. Let’s analyze.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Warren Buffett and Billionaires

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up over 4% after the Democrats won the House of Representatives. With the power change, the potential prospect of net neutrality (if the Senate also plays along) in the future looks more likely to some investors. A rollback of net neutrality allows internet service providers to slow the speed of some sites down, and very few sites use more bandwidth than Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), which is famous among its users for serving up binge-watching shows. Some investors believe a return to less regulation would likely allow Netflix to pay less in fees to ISPs. In terms of smart money sentiment among the around 650 top funds we track, the number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 9 lately. NFLX was in 66 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2018. There were 75 hedge funds in our database with NFLX holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is making some news after Reuters reported that the company isn’t in talks with Qualcomm ‘at any level’ to settle their legal dispute over potential unpaid royalties of $7 billion. Apple has in the past used Qualcomm’s chips in the iPhone but recently sued the chipmaker, arguing that Qualcomm’s patent license fee method of charging a cut of the selling price of mobile phones was illegal. If the two don’t settle, the two could potentially go to trial. Apple shares are up 1% in late morning trading. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was a major shareholder of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), with a stake worth $46,639.6 millions reported as of the end of June.

Investment Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:ITG) shares are up 8% after Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) agreed to buy it for $30.30 in cash per share. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the first half of next year. In terms of reasons for the deal, Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) believes it could realize $123 million of net pre-tax expense savings in addition to $125 million in capital synergies. The combination would further diversify Virtu and increase the stability of its future earnings.

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on Virtu, a change of 82% from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Investment Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:ITG) was in 13 top fund portfolios we track at the end of Q2.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap PeersGAMCO Investors’ Returns, AUM, and HoldingsHere’s Why These Five Stocks Are in the SpotlightTrade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock?How Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap PeersHow U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap Peers

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Why Are Hedge Funds Souring On Apple Inc. (AAPL)? 25 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in 2018 Apple, Cirrus Logic, GoPro, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On the Move Nehal Chopra’s Ratan Capital Group’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tom Steyer, Odey Asset Management, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Codexis, Inc. (CDXS), Appian Corp (APPN), and More David Einhorn Investor Letter: Long Altice USA Inc (ATUS), BT Group PLC (BT), Still Short Tesla Inc (TSLA) Hawk Ridge Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.