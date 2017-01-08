Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Andvari Associates’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 15, 2019 at 9:23 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Andvari Associates is an Atlanta-based investment management firm that currently holds more than $10 million in assets under management. It was launched six years ago by its current CIO, Douglass Ott, who previously worked at Banyan Capital Management as Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Andvari Associates usually runs a moderately concentrated portfolio, with its 6-8 top positions accounting for 50% of net assets. Recently, the fund released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter – a copy of which you can download below. Among other things in the letter, Andvari Associates reported its quarterly return of 28.1%, beating the S&P 500 which gained 13.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

“Andvari’s performance in the first quarter was excellent for several reasons. First, we had the benefit of starting from a low base given the negative performance in the fourth quarter of 2018. Second, many of Andvari’s holdings experienced a confluence of positive news and results. Finally, for some of the taxable accounts Andvari manages, we took on leverage to invest in several companies whose share prices had fallen far too much. Most of these accounts are up 36% in the first quarter.”

You can download a copy of Andvari Associates’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

Andvari-2019q1-letter-general

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Chesapeake Energy, Hess, Devon Energy, and More: This Week in Energy5 Ways Hedge Funds Are Playing the Space Trend5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing the Chinese CloudOne Stock Billionaire David Einhorn Likes and One Stock He Doesn’tHow the Smart Money is Playing This Trillion Dollar OpportunityBillionaire George Soros’ Biggest Equity Positions

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: AQR Capital Management, Greenlight Capital, Soros Fund Management, Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE), Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET), and More David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Tom Steyer, Landec Corporation (LNDC), Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX), and More What Happened With Light Street’s Glen Kacher’s Best Idea at 2018 Sohn Conference? Askeladden Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Guggenheim Investments’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Steve Cohen, Kingstown Capital Management, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM), Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN), and More 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.