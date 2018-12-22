Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 22, 2018 at 3:25 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from industry insiders. They sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. ASPS was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with ASPS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that asps isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are numerous methods investors have at their disposal to appraise stocks. A pair of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

OMEGA ADVISORS

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

How have hedgies been trading Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in ASPS at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with ASPS Positions

The largest stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was held by Omega Advisors, which reported holding $31.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $18 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and CQS Cayman LP.

Consequently, some big names have jumped into Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) headfirst. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, assembled the most outsized position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Citadel Investment Group had $3.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management also initiated a $0.6 million position during the quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX), American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD), Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD), and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ASPS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HIX 2 40181 -1
AVD 7 29762 -3
EAD 3 52989 -1
ADMS 17 157846 -2
Average 7.25 70195 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $70 million. That figure was $72 million in ASPS’s case. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ADMS might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Why Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Fell More Than 40% Financial Markets Snapshot: 20+ Stories That You Should Read Today This Billionaire’s Fund Returned 30% This Year; Here Are Some of His Top Stock Picks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) CEOs Are Piling Up More Shares of These Three Companies Why Are Investors Piling Into These Stocks Today? Is Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) A Good Stock To Buy? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.