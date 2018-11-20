Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner Says Facebook’s Management Team is Open, Honest, and Transparent

Published on April 30, 2019 at 11:25 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

In a recently published CNBC interview with Altimeter Capital Management’s Bradley Thomas Gerstner discussed the things he truly appreciates about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Before we share some details from the interview, let’s take a brief look at Mr.Gerstner’s background.

Bradley Thomas Gerstner is the founder and CEO at Altimeter Capital Management, a hedge fund known for its technology-focused investments. The fund, which is based in Boston, Massachusets had around $2.74 billion in assets under management at the end of 2016. Before Mr.Gerstner launched his own investment management firm (in October 2008), he honed his investment acumen at PAR Capital Management as a Partner, Portfolio Manager, and Vice President. Among his former employers are also National Leisure Group, General Catalyst Partners, and OffAndAway. Mr.Gerstner was at one point Deputy Secretary for the State of Indiana, and he can also boast about having professional experience in securities law practice. He graduated from Indiana University School of Law with a JD, from Harvard Business School with an MBA, and from Wabash College with a BA in Politics and Economics summa cum laude. Mr.Gerstner also holds an undergraduate degree from Oxford University.

In the mentioned CNBC interview, Mr. Gerstner explained why he put over 20% of its fund in Facebook during the Q4 2018 when FAANG was experiencing 23% drawdown. He said that it was perfectly clear for his fund why the market was undervaluing the company at the moment with a plethora of portfolio managers in NYC stating how their sons an daughters have stopped using Facebook. At the same time, Mr.Gerstner and his team were taking into consideration the fact that Facebook was growing over 30% and its numbers were higher than consensus. He further emphasized that “even today at $190 a share Facebook trades at a lower multiple than Procter and Gamble, a lower multiple than Walmart, two companies that are barely growing”.

When asked about the criticism Facebook was facing, he replied that a social platform of such an enormous capacity (2.5 billion daily users) must have difficulties and that the Facebook management is doing a great job coping with these issues. Mr.Gerstner further said that he wouldn’t choose any other management team in the business to deal with these issues.

“This is the management team that is open that is honest that is transparent about the challenges.”

“This is not a team of bad actors, they haven’t done everything perfect, but this is the management team that I am thrilled to have running the company. “

Further, Mr.Gerstner pointed out that he thinks Facebook has a superior position in both social networking and private messaging on a global level. For more details about Brad Gerstner’s comments on Facebook, but also on Uber take a look at the video below:

Watch CNBC’s full interview with Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner from CNBC.

Disclosure: None.
This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD...Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy ?...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glen Kacher, Michael Novogratz, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM), Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX), Meritage Corp (MTH), and More SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Gator Capital’s Latest Thoughts Here is What Artko Capital Thinks About Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI): Artko Capital Thinks It Is Heading For A Sale Gaia, Inc. (GAIA): Artko Capital Believes in Its Business Concept and Its Value Greenhaven Road Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Glenview Capital Management’s Stock Pitches At 2018 Sohn Conference 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.