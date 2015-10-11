Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Black Bear Partners’ Latest Thoughts

Published on April 22, 2019 at 3:06 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Black Bear Value Partners recently released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter which, if you are interested, you can track down here. In the letter, the fund reported 0.1% return for the first three months of 2019, and also shared its comments on several stocks such as Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), for which it said the following:

Alaska Airlines

We have discussed Alaska in previous letters. Our recent piece from Value Investor Insight and letters can be found on our website: www.blackbearfund.com

Alaska is broadly comprised of 2 businesses: a transportation/seat-distribution business which has cyclicality and a sticky cash flowing credit-card business with limited cyclicality. Large amounts of cash are generated by the airlines selling miles to banks irrespective of airline capacity or ticket prices.

Recently, Delta and American Express extended their credit-card deal at terms that were very favorable to the airline. This theme will likely repeat with other airlines and eventually the increased and sticky-flow will become more apparent to the investor community.

airplane, aircraft, flying

travellight/Shutterstock.com

 

Alaska Air group is a SeaTac, Washington-based ariline holding company; the owner of Horizon Air, and Alaska Airlines. Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock lost 6.59%, and on April 19th, it had a closing price of $61.67. Its market cap is $7.62 billion, and the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 17.52.

At Q4’s end, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 60% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ALK over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was held by PAR Capital Management, which reported holding $122.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Diamond Hill Capital with a $102.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, D E Shaw, and Point72 Asset Management.

ALK

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Five Below Inc (FIVE)Are Hedge Funds Turning Bullish Enough On Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Wabtec Corporation (WAB)?Horan Capital Advisers’ Spring 2019 Investor LetterHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Horan Capital Advisers’ Spring 2019 Investor Letter Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Five Below Inc (FIVE) Best Stock Pick From The 2018 Sohn Conference Best Stock Pick From The 2018 Sohn Conference (Part II) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, D.E. Shaw, Eddie Lampert, Facebook Inc (FB), McCormick & Company (MKC), and More Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund’s March 2019 Quarter Update Miller Value Partners New Market Letter 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.