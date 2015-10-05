Activist Sailingstone Capital Partners Dumping Antero Resources Corp (AR)?

Activist long-only fund Sailingstone Capital Partners revealed selling 855 thousand shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in a filing. Sailingstone Capital owned nearly 33.3 million shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) at the end of June. San Francisco based natural resource investor reduced its position to 32.44 million shares as of this morning. Antero shares were trading 10% higher at the end of June, so the timing of this sale is interesting. Seth Klarman’s Baupost is also a large investor in Antero.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|SailingStone Capital Partners
|32,443,863
|0
|32,443,863
|0
|32,443,863
|10.23%
|SailingStone Holdings
|0
|32,443,863
|0
|32,443,863
|32,443,863
|10.23%
|MacKenzie B. Davis
|0
|32,443,863
|0
|32,443,863
|32,443,863
|10.23%
|Kenneth L. Settles Jr
|0
|32,443,863
|0
|32,443,863
|32,443,863
|10.23%
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|Washington, D.C. 20549
|
SCHEDULE 13G
|
|Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|(Amendment No. )*
|
Antero Resources
|(Name of Issuer)
|
Common stock,
|(Title of Class of Securities)
|
03674X106
|(CUSIP Number)
|
October 10,
|(Date of event which requires filing of this statement)
|Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule 13G is filed:
|ý
|Rule 13d-1(b)
|¨
|Rule 13d-1(c)
|¨
|Rule 13d-1(d)
