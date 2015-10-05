Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-News

Activist Sailingstone Capital Partners Dumping Antero Resources Corp (AR)?

Published on October 10, 2018 at 10:18 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,News
Activist long-only fund Sailingstone Capital Partners revealed selling 855 thousand shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in a filing. Sailingstone Capital owned nearly 33.3 million shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) at the end of June. San Francisco based natural resource investor reduced its position to 32.44 million shares as of this morning. Antero shares were trading 10% higher at the end of June, so the timing of this sale is interesting. Seth Klarman’s Baupost is also a large investor in Antero.

The details of the filing can be seen below:

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
SailingStone Capital Partners 32,443,863 0 32,443,863 0 32,443,863 10.23%
SailingStone Holdings 0 32,443,863 0 32,443,863 32,443,863 10.23%
MacKenzie B. Davis 0 32,443,863 0 32,443,863 32,443,863 10.23%
Kenneth L. Settles Jr 0 32,443,863 0 32,443,863 32,443,863 10.23%

Page 1 of 10 – SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. )*

Antero Resources
Corporation
(Name of Issuer)

Common stock,
par value $0.01 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)

03674X106
(CUSIP Number)

October 10,
2018
(Date of event which requires filing of this statement)
