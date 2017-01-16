Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

ACK Asset Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Published on November 13, 2018 at 8:44 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

ACK Asset Management is a Scarsdale-based hedge fund co-founded by Richard S. Meisenberg and John Henry Reilly III back in 2005. The pair serve as co-portfolio managers for the firm, with Richard Meisenberg being a partner with 51% ownership of the fund and John Henry Reilly III holding the remaining 49%. Prior to launching his own firm, Richard Meisenberg worked at Oppenheimer & Co. and Smith Barney as an analyst in charge of small- and mid-cap stocks, and was also a founding partner at Palisade Capital Management. He holds a B.S. in Marketing from New York University. Before co-founding ACK Asset Management with Richard Meisenberg, John Henry Reilly III was a Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at CJS Securities, Inc. He was in charge of forming and controlling financial models for predicting cash flows and earnings of small-cap companies. He earned his B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and was named ‘Home Run Hitter’ by Institutional Investor Magazine in 2002.

bank, banking, business, businessman, cash, cellphone, concept, corporate, currency, dollar, euro, financial, forex, horizontal, illustration, internet, invest, investing, investor, job, market, marketplace, men, money, network, office, phone, remotely, smart, smartphone, stock, suit, to go, touchscreen, trade, trader, trading, work, worker, working

Copyright: welcomia / 123RF Stock Photo

It is only natural that the fund’s investment strategy is centered around small-cap and mid-cap companies, as both co-founders have proficiency in these types of equities. That’s why among its holdings you won’t find any of the 25 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in 2018. ACK Asset Management employs a long/strategy and cyclical analysis, and has generated positive returns throughout the years.

Its ACK Asset Partners LP fund has been a steady performer over the last 5 years, generating an impressive 22.72% in 2013, followed by 5.37% returns in 2014, 5.06% in 2015, 5.77% in 2016, and 9.92% in 2017. The fund also survived the brutal October bear market to hold on to gains of 6.75% this year through October 29. Its total return was 338.05% for a compound annual return of 12.12%, while its worst drawdown amounted to 16.14. As per ACK Asset Management’s plain brochure, it managed around $500 million of client assets on a discretionary basis on December 31, 2016.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 96.9%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by over 40 percentage points (see the details here).

During the third quarter, the fund made some changes to its equity portfolio, adding 4 new stocks to it and dumping 10 stocks. At the end of the third quarter, the fund’s equity portfolio was valued at $363.96 million. You can read more about these changes on the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
4 Stocks Warren Buffett and Insiders Are Piling OnHedge Funds Are Getting Onboard With Target Corporation (TGT)’s Rebound...Tiger Global Throws Support Behind Struggling Chinese StocksHedge Funds Can’t Make Up Their Minds About Eaton Vance Corp (EV)Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Dorsal Capital Management...The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is Surprisingly Unpopular Among Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
4 Stocks Warren Buffett and Insiders Are Piling On Tiger Global Throws Support Behind Struggling Chinese Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Dorsal Capital Management, ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT), Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE), and More 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks Among Hedge Funds 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2019 P.A.W. Capital Partners’ Returns, AUM, and Holdings 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.