Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

5 of Billionaire George Soros’ Moves in the Tech Sector

Published on April 15, 2019 at 5:21 pm by Insider Monkey Team in News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire George Soros is one of the wealthiest and most successful investors of all time. Through a combination of intense research, good market instincts, a top-down approach to investing, and supreme intelligence, Soros has become a billionaire many times over and shown his wisdom in the forex market, futures market, as well as the U.S. stock market. Unlike some other markets, we as average investors get to see how his fund, Soros Fund, was positioned every quarter through SEC filings. The last known filing for Soros Fund was December 31, 2018 and below are five of Soros moves concerning tech names such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), and Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

George Soros, Soros Fund Management

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Soros Fund sold out of its Microsoft position in the fourth quarter cutting, cutting 482,500 shares in the three months. Soros may have regretted that decision as shares of Microsoft have risen around 19% in 2019 on cloud optimism. Microsoft’s market cap is now arguably within potential striking distance of the magic $1 trillion market cap number that both Apple and Amazon both hit. Unlike Apple, which depends on the iPhone for a big part of its business, Microsoft is arguably more diversified with strong income streams from Windows, Enterprise, and the cloud.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Soros Fund sold 150,000 shares of the gaming company Activision Blizzard in Q4, ending 2018 with exactly 0 shares. Shares of the company fell sharply in November 2018 due to soft guidance for the  fourth quarter. Sentiment around the name also softened due to competition from the game Fortnite. Nevertheless, some investors like Activision Blizzard’s potential in virtual reality, augmented reality, and potentially cloud gaming.

QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Soros Fund held 0 shares of Qualcomm at the end of 2018, down 134,400 shares from the end of Q3. The market didn’t like some semi-conductor names in the fourth quarter, and QUALCOMM shares didn’t do well. Despite its forward P/E of just 13.09 and 4.35% dividend yield at current prices, investors aren’t as excited about Qualcomm’s prospects as they were before. Analysts have an average target price of $64.63 per share.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Soros’ fund trimmed its stake in MRVL by 85% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,028,668 shares in the three months, leaving it with a remaining position of 171,332 shares at the end of 2018. Those shares were worth north of $2.77 million on December 31. Shares of Marvell are up over 46% year to date as investors forward to the continued growth of the Internet of Things trend. Marvell’s ‘EZ-Connect’ platform helps connect many global customers in wearbles, automotive, and industrial industries.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Unlike the four other stocks mentioned in this article, Soros Fund actually established a new position in Red Hat in Q4 of 141,183 shares worth just under $24.8 million at the end of December. IBM agreed to buy Red Hat for $34 billion or $190 per share in cash last year to beef up its cloud business. Shares of the stock have trended higher to that number as more investors speculate that the deal will successfully close.

Disclosure:none

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Chesapeake Energy, Hess, Devon Energy, and More: This Week in EnergyHow the Smart Money is Playing This Trillion Dollar OpportunityOne Stock Billionaire David Einhorn Likes and One Stock He Doesn’t5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing the Chinese Cloud5 Ways Hedge Funds Are Playing the Space TrendBillionaire George Soros’ Biggest Equity Positions

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing the Chinese Cloud The $10 billion JEDI Contract Shows Who’s Who in the Cloud General Electric, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, Tesla and More Are Trending Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)? Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Hedge Funds Flocked Into Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Ahead of Its Merger With IBM Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)? 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.