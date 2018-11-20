Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

4 Stocks Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped)

Published on December 20, 2018 at 6:53 am by Tim Frederick in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen founded $26 billion hedge fund Viking Global in 1999 and has become one of the most successful “Tiger Cubs” to have moved on from Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management ever since. That success has lead to his personal fortune growing to $3.7 billion, which ranks him 556th on Forbes’ list of the world’s wealthiest people.

After a disappointing 4% loss in 2016, Viking Global rebounded with 12% returns net of fees last year, which was impressive given that it was a period of transition for the fund, as CIO Daniel Sundheim left the firm to start his own hedge fund. Given that Sundheim, described by Halvorsen as being “in a league of his own as a stock picker and portfolio manager”, oversaw a large chunk of the fund’s portfolio, Viking Global returned about $6 billion to investors, though the fund’s 13F portfolio has not shown any indication of it.

The value of that portfolio rose for the fifth-straight quarter during Q3, to $18.06 billion, with the fund adding 19 holdings to it during the quarter while subtracting 15 from it. Viking’s sector allocations haven’t changed much over the past few quarters, with the fund showing a little more bullishness towards healthcare stocks (21.08% weighting) and energy stocks (12.69%) while trimming its exposure to finance stocks (6.84%).

Andreas Halvorsen

We’ve uncovered a reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 78.4% since its 2014 inception (through December 3), beating the market by over 18 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were released last month; don’t miss out!

On the next page we’ll look at four stocks that Viking Global was buying a lot of shares of during Q3, and one stock that it sold off.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Steven Cohen, Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR), Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL), and More 5 Stocks Billionaire Marc Lasry Unloaded in Q3 As Fears of a Democrat-Controlled House Come True 4 Stocks Former Billionaire Barry Rosenstein Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) 4 Stocks “the World’s Most Feared Investor” Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Carl Icahn, Stan Druckenmiller, Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL), Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), and More New Stan Druckenmiller Interview on Bloomberg TV 3 Stocks Feared Activist Keith Meister Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.