Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

4 Stocks Activist Jeffrey Ubben Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped)

Published on December 20, 2018 at 10:51 am by Tim Frederick in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Jeffrey Ubben‘s ValueAct Capital has delivered some of the biggest returns in the industry during its 19-year history, with its net returns topping 17% on average through 2017. And whereas many successful funds have lagged badly in recent years, ValueAct has continued to excel, outpacing the market between 2013 and 2017. Ubben, who employs a friendlier activist approach than some of his peers, has stepped down as CIO of the fund he founded in 2000, but remains its CEO.

Ubben’s fund followed in the recent footsteps of some other investment firms, which have stressed a new focus on investing in socially- and environmentally-conscious companies. The fund’s ValueAct Spring Fund launched early this year and initially hoped to raise up to $100 million, with one of the fund’s Q3 purchases being made for that fund (more on that below). Far from just being an altruistic endeavor, Ubben believes there is money to be made from investing in companies that will benefit society.

ValueAct’s 13F portfolio contained 19 long positions on September 30, climbing by two after it added three new holdings and exited one former position during Q3. However, as that one position was one of its largest, the value of the fund’s portfolio declined by $880 million to $10.17 billion quarter-over-quarter. Finance stocks jumped to 45.67% weighting within that portfolio, more than double the figure from a year earlier, with Ubben being dumbfounded by how cheap finance stocks are right now.

VALUEACT CAPITAL

We’ve uncovered a reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 78.4% since its 2014 inception (through December 3), beating the market by over 18 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were released last month; don’t miss out!

On the next page we’ll check out the stocks ValueAct was most bullish on heading into Q4, as well as a stock that it unloaded around all-time highs.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Steven Cohen, Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR), Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL), and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND): Well, Sort of! 5 Stocks Billionaire Marc Lasry Unloaded in Q3 As Fears of a Democrat-Controlled House Come True 4 Stocks Former Billionaire Barry Rosenstein Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) 4 Stocks “the World’s Most Feared Investor” Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Carl Icahn, Stan Druckenmiller, Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL), Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), and More New Stan Druckenmiller Interview on Bloomberg TV 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.