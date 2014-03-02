Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Activism-Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

2 Stocks Billionaire Carl Icahn Bought in Q3 (and 3 He Dumped)

Published on November 26, 2018 at 10:48 am by Tim Frederick in Activism,Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire Carl Icahn is the founder and manager of Icahn Capital, one of the most feared activist hedge funds in the world. The 82-year-old investor, who has a personal fortune estimated by Forbes at $17 billion, is also the chairman and majority owner of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), an investment vehicle which owns several companies, including The Pep Boys, Trump Entertainment Resorts, and Federal-Mogul.

Icahn Capital maintains a fairly concentrated portfolio and there isn’t a lot of quarterly turnover in its positions, which was evident during Q3 based on the fund’s latest 13F filing released this month. Of Icahn’s 21 13F holdings on June 30, changes were made to just 7 of those positions during Q3, two of which are essentially the same stock (DVMT and VMW). Icahn closed just one position and did not initiate any new positions during the third-quarter. The fund’s 13F portfolio was valued at $25.22 billion at the end of September.

Carl Icahn as viking

We’ve uncovered a reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 96.9% since its 2014 inception (through November 2), beating the market by over 40 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were released this month; don’t miss out!

Below, we’ll look at five of Icahn’s small collection of moves during Q3, which included closing out one holding.

Stocks Bought in Q3

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN)

Shares Bought During Q3: 2.47 million

Value of Holding (as of September 30): $661 million

Q4 Return (through November 23): -21.70%

Forward P/E Ratio: 13.17

Forward Dividend Yield: N/A

Icahn continued to add to his fund’s Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) position in Q3 after opening a 5.2 million-share position in Q2, 2 million of which were bought off of Icahn protege Keith Meister of Corvex Capital. With 3 prominent activists ganging up on the company, the sale that Meister had been pushing for over the last year came to fruition in August, when Energen agreed to be purchased by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for $9.2 billion.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Shares Bought During Q3: 5.40 million

Value of Holding (as of September 30): $786 million

Q4 Return (through November 23): +7.09%

Forward P/E Ratio: 9.39

Forward Dividend Yield: 4.62%

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) is another company that Icahn has teamed up with another activist on, in this case Jeffrey Smith of Starboard Value. Icahn gave up two Newell board seats in April to make way for Starboard’s nominees in order to avoid a costly proxy contest. Starboard had initially sought to wipe out the company’s entire board, which had included four seats granted to Icahn nominees in March.

Stocks Sold in Q3

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Shares Sold During Q3: 503,380

Value of Holding (as of September 30): $0

Q4 Return (through November 23): +1.40%

Forward P/E Ratio: 13.81

Forward Dividend Yield: 0.02%

Icahn completely sold out of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) in Q3 just a quarter after first building the position and it looks like he made a nice little profit off the short-lived holding, as the stock gained 23% during Q3.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Shares Sold During Q3: 1.85 million

Value of Holding (as of September 30): $65.77 million

Q4 Return (through November 23): -1.97%

Forward P/E Ratio: 23.72

Forward Dividend Yield: N/A

Icahn boosted his stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT), which tracks Dell’s VMware stake, by 269% in Q3 as he engaged in a proxy contest against Dell. Likely due to that move and because he didn’t want to become overexposed to VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), Icahn countered by selling off 81% of his fund’s position in the actual stock. Icahn recently dropped his proxy fight with Dell after a better deal was offered which swayed other shareholders to Dell’s side, though Icahn wasn’t satisfied with the deal and believed they could’ve held out for a better offer.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Shares Sold During Q3: 300,000

Value of Holding (as of September 30): $1.62 billion

Q4 Return (through November 23): -15.54%

Forward P/E Ratio: 23.35

Forward Dividend Yield: N/A

Icahn sold off a small 2% chunk of his Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) stake in Q3, which followed a much larger 27% cut in Q2. Icahn pushed former Cheniere CEO Charif Souki out the door in 2016 and voiced his confidence in the current management team after his large Q2 sale.

Disclosure: None

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Turning the Channel on Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)...Hedge Funds Are Revving Up Their Portfolios With O’Reilly Automotive,...Aetna Inc. (AET): Hedge Fund Bullishness Hits 3-Year HighHedge Funds Are Placing Big Bets On Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)Billionaires Paul Singer and Carl Icahn Love Dell Technologies Inc. (DVMT)International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Smart Money Ownership Hits...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
4 Stocks Billionaire David Tepper Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kora Management, Glendon Capital, Armistice Capital, Hill International Inc (HIL), Athenex Inc (ATNX), and More Q3 2018 Hedge Fund Holdings, Returns, Most Popular Stocks, Billionaire’s Biggest Moves, & More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, GoldenTree Asset Management, Tableau Software Inc (DATA), PTC Inc (PTC), Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS), and More Trapeze Asset Management Q3 Investor Letter: Bull Market to Keep Roaring; Gold & Oil Undervalued Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Snow Park Capital, Cyrus Capital Partners, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), Corvus Gold Inc (CORVF), and More Waratah Capital Advisors’ Return, AUM, and Holdings 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.