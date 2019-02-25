13D Filing: Icahn Capital LP and Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|High River Limited Partnership
|4,691,218
|0
|4,691,218
|0
|4,691,218
|2.04%
|Hopper Investments
|0
|4,691,218
|0
|4,691,218
|4,691,218
|2.04%
|Barberry Corp
|0
|4,691,218
|0
|4,691,218
|4,691,218
|2.04%
|Icahn Partners Master Fund
|7,634,314
|0
|7,634,314
|0
|7,634,314
|3.32%
|Icahn Offshore
|0
|7,634,314
|0
|7,634,314
|7,634,314
|3.32%
|Icahn Partners
|11,130,555
|0
|11,130,555
|0
|11,130,555
|4.85%
|Icahn Onshore
|0
|11,130,555
|0
|11,130,555
|11,130,555
|4.85%
|Icahn Capital
|0
|18,764,869
|0
|18,764,869
|18,764,869
|8.17%
|IPH GP
|0
|18,764,869
|0
|18,764,869
|18,764,869
|8.17%
|Icahn Enterprises Holdings
|0
|18,764,869
|0
|18,764,869
|18,764,869
|8.17%
|Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc
|0
|18,764,869
|0
|18,764,869
|18,764,869
|8.17%
|Beckton Corp
|0
|18,764,869
|0
|18,764,869
|18,764,869
|8.17%
|Carl C. Icahn
|0
|23,456,087
|0
|23,456,087
|23,456,087
|10.21%
