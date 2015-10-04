13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and Circor International Inc (CIR)

Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR): Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors filed an amended 13D.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Gabelli Funds
|969,000
|969,000
|969,000
|4.90%
|GAMCO Asset Management Inc. I.D. No. 13-40445
|1,300,154
|1,429,654
|1,429,654
|7.22%
|Teton Advisors, Inc. I.D. No. 13-4008049
|183,600
|183,600
|183,600
|0.93%
|GGCP, Inc. I.D. No. 13-3056041
|0.00%
|GAMCO Investors, Inc. I.D. No. 13-400786
|0.00%
|Associated Capital Group, Inc. I.D. No. 47-3965991 Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) (a) (b)
|0.00%
|Mario J. Gabelli
|0.00%