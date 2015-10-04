13D Filing: Ancora Advisors, LLC and Mutualfirst Financial Inc (MFSF)

Mutualfirst Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF): Frederick Disanto’s Ancora Advisors, LLC filed an amended 13D.

UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



(Amendment No.2 )*

MUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL INC.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Shares

(Title of Class of Securities)

62845B104

(CUSIP Number)

Frederick DiSanto

C/O Ancora

Advisors, LLC

6060 Parkland Boulevard, Suite 200

Cleveland, Ohio 44124

(216) 825-4000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person

Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

Febuary 28, 2018

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on

Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule

because of §§240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ¨

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include

a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other

parties to whom copies are to be sent.

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled

out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and

for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page

shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all

other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. 62845B104 13D

1. NAMES

OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)



Ancora Advisors, LLC 33-1099773 2. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(see instructions)

(a) ¨

(b) ¨ 3. SEC USE ONLY

4. SOURCE OF FUNDS (see instructions)



OO 5. CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e) ¨ 6. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION



State of Nevada, United

States of America

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING

PERSON WITH 7. SOLE VOTING POWER



533,322 8. SHARED VOTING POWER



00,000 9. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER



533,322 10. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER



00,000

11. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON



533,322 12. CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

(see instructions) ¨



13. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)



7.22% 14. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (see instructions)



OO

CUSIP No. 62845B104 13D

1. NAMES

OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)



Frederick DiSanto 2. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(see instructions)

(a) ¨

(b) ¨ 3. SEC USE ONLY

4. SOURCE OF FUNDS (see instructions)



OO 5. CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e) ¨ 6. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION



United

States of America

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING

PERSON WITH 7. SOLE VOTING POWER



0 8. SHARED VOTING POWER



00,000 9. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER



0 10. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER



00,000

11. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON



0 12. CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

(see instructions) ¨



13. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)



0.00% 14. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (see instructions)



IN

CUSIP No. 62845B104 13D

Item 1. Security and Issuer.

This statement relates to the shares of Common Stock of Mutualfirst Financial Inc. The address of the issuer is 110 East Charles

Street, Muncie, IN 47305-2419.

Item 2. Identity and Background.

Ancora Holdings Inc. is the parent company of three investment advisors registered with the SEC under the Investment Advisors

Act, as amended: Ancora Advisors LLC, Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, & Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors (collectively,

the “Ancora RIAs”). This statement is filed by Ancora Advisors, LLC and includes, if applicable, Shares that may be deemed

to be beneficially owned by the other Ancora RIAs. Ancora Advisors, LLC is the investment advisor to the Ancora Trust, which

includes the Ancora Income Fund, Ancora Special Opportunity Fund, Ancora/Thelen Small-Mid Cap Fund, and

Ancora MicroCap Fund (Ancora Family of Mutual Funds), which are registered with the SEC as investment companies under the

Investment Company Act, as amended. The address of the principal office of Ancora Advisors, LLC is 6060 Parkland Boulevard,

Suite 200, Cleveland, Ohio 44124.

Ancora Advisors, LLC has the power to dispose of the shares owned by the investment clients

for which it acts as advisor, including Merlin Partners, the AAMAF LP, Birchwald Partners LP, Ancora Catalyst Fund LP and

the Ancora Family of Mutual Funds. Ancora Advisors disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of

its pecuniary interest therein.

During the last five years the Reporting Person has not been convicted in a criminal proceeding,

nor been a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction, as a result of which

he was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities

subject to, federal or state securities laws or finding any violation with respect to such laws.

Item 3. Source or Amount of Funds or

Other Consideration.

Ancora Advisors

and related entities owns no Shares directly but Ancora may be

deemed to own (within the meaning of Rule 13(d)(3) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934) Shares purchased for or transferred to the

accounts of investment management clients. Ancora Advisors

and related entities disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares,

except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein. Merlin Partners, AAMAF LP, Birchwald Partners LP, Ancora Catalyst Fund LP, Ancora

Family of Mutual Funds, Employees of Ancora Advisors, LLC and Owners of Ancora Advisors, LLC. have used available and uncommitted

cash to purchase shares of the Issuer.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction.

This is Ancora Advisor LLC’s second amendment to its initial Schedule 13d filing. The shares of Common Stock covered by this

Schedule 13d were acquired by Ancora Advisors, LLC for investment purposes in the ordinary course of business. Ancora purchased

shares based on its belief that the value of the bank is in excess of the current market price. Ancora representatives have

met with senior management of the Company and plan to continue to engage management and members of the Board of Directors

in dialogue about the Company’s performance, its capital structure and board composition. Ancora Advisors, LLC reserves the

right to purchase or otherwise acquire additional securities of the Issuer, or sell or otherwise dispose of any securities

of the Issuer beneficially owned by them. In each case, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, to the

extent deemed advisable by Ancora Advisors, LLC in light of their general investment policies, market conditions, subsequent

developments affecting the Issuer and the general business and future prospects of the Issuer. Ancora Advisors, LLC may take

other action with respect to the Issuer or any of the Issuer’s debt or equity securities in any manner permitted by applicable

law.

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the

Issuer.

The following list

sets forth the aggregate number and percentage (based on 7,389,394 shares of Common Stock outstanding on November 7,

2017) of outstanding

shares of Common Stock owned beneficially by the Reporting Persons: Name No. Of Shares Percent of Class Ancora Owners/Employees (1) 1,200 0.02 Ancora Funds & Partnerships (2) 512,198 6.93 Ancora SMA (3) 19,924 0.27 TOTAL 533,322 7.22 (1)

These Shares are owned by the owners and employees of Ancora Advisors, LLC. (2) These Shares are owned by the Ancora Family

of Mutual Funds and/or Investment Partnerships, including Merlin Partners, the AAMAF LP, Birchwald Partners LP, and Ancora

Catalyst Fund LP, for which it is also the General Partner, of which Ancora Advisors acts as the discretionary portfolio manager. (3)

These Shares are owned by investment clients of Ancora Advisors, LLC and include, if applicable, Shares owned by investment

clients of the other Ancora RIAs. The Ancora RIAs do not own these Shares directly, but by virtue of the investment management

agreements between the Ancora RIAs and their investment clients, each Ancora RIA may be deemed to beneficially own Shares

by reason of its power to vote and dispose of such Shares. Each applicable Ancora RIA disclaims beneficial ownership of such

Shares. The transactions in the Shares by the Reporting Persons during the past 60 days are set forth in Exhibit A and are

incorporated herein by reference. No person other than the persons referenced herein is known to have the right to receive,

or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or proceeds from the sale of, the Shares.

Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements,

Understandings or Relationships with Respect to Securities of the Issuer.

Other than as described

herein, there are no contracts, arrangements, understandings or relationships among the Reporting Persons, or between the Reporting

Persons and any other person, with respect to the securities of the Issuer.

Item 7. Material to Be Filed as

Exhibits.

Exhibit

A: “Relevant Transactions in Shares” in the preceding 60 days. Date of Transaction Buy/Sell Amount of Securities Price Per Share 1/2/2018 BUY 1,000 $38.32 1/3/2018 BUY 1,906 $37.90 1/4/2018 BUY 400 $37.95 1/5/2018 BUY 2,995 $37.72 1/8/2018 BUY 615 $37.53 1/9/2018 BUY 300 $37.52 1/10/2018 BUY 500 $37.63 1/11/2018 BUY 802 $38.38 1/17/2018 BUY 2,320 $38.71 1/18/2018 BUY 3,000 $38.75 1/19/2018 BUY 1 $38.65 1/22/2018 BUY 110 $38.93 1/23/2018 BUY 4,963 $38.50 1/24/2018 BUY 1,000 $38.32 1/26/2018 BUY 1,200 $37.62 1/29/2018 BUY 628 $37.42 1/30/2018 BUY 476 $37.54 1/31/2018 BUY 3,081 $37.58 2/1/2018 BUY 2,900 $37.92 2/2/2018 BUY 2,677 $38.83 2/5/2018 BUY 1,400 $37.77 2/7/2018 BUY 1,500 $36.00 2/8/2018 BUY 1,000 $36.57 2/9/2018 BUY 579 $35.15 2/12/2018 BUY 1,200 $35.55 2/13/2018 BUY 788 $35.03 2/15/2018 BUY 800 $35.55 2/16/2018 BUY 500 $35.79 2/21/2018 BUY 434 $35.20 2/22/2018 BUY 1,974 $35.42 2/23/2018 BUY 1,462 $35.62 2/27/2018 BUY 1,507 $35.81 2/28/2018 BUY 5,257 $35.89 3/1/2018 BUY 800 $35.85

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify

that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Ancora Advisors, LLC /s/ Frederick DiSanto Frederick DiSanto Chairman and Chief Executive

Officer

March 2, 2018