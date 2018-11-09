1060 Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Companies 0 See All
Published on December 16, 2018 at 2:31 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
1060 Capital LLC is a young hedge fund launched in 2013 by Brian Gustavson and Andre Haley. Its headquarters are in Chicago, Illinois. Before starting his own firm, Brian Gustavson was employed at Balyasny Asset Management, first as an analyst, and then later as a Senior Portfolio Manager. While at Balyasny, Mr. Gustavson sharpened his investment philosophy, concentrating on the industrial and consumer sectors. He also worked for Coe Capital Management and Arthur Anderson. Brian Gustavson, who is a Chartered Financial Analyst, earned his B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois and is currently a portfolio manager at 1060 Capital LLC. The fund’s other co-founder and current Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Haley, cut his teeth at First Chicago NBD in the First Scholar’s Program, and later on, broadened his investment acumen at J.P. Morgan where he spent more than 12 years amid various positions. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst, and earned a B.A. in Pre-Med Economics from the University of Notre Dame, and an M.B.A. in Finance, Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

1060 Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

1060 Capital employs a long/short investment strategy, with its main targets being equities from the industrial and consumer sectors. Its investment approach is catalyst-guided and the fund prefers to have a concentrated portfolio of stocks. Active risk management is a crucial part of its investment procedure. 1060 Capital LLC’s investment philosophy must be very sharp, as the fund has had great performance since its launch.

Over the last five years, its 1060 Capital Opportunity Fund has delivered strong returns, with only one down year. It generated a return of 13.86% in 2013, and an even better 19.84% in 2014. It continued in a positive manner in 2015 when it brought back 8.90%, and in 2016 with a return amounting to 9.52%. Then, 2017 brought some disappointment, with a decline of 6.88%. In the current year, the fund has made a solid comeback, being up by 8.86% on a YTD basis (through October 29). The 1060 Capital Opportunity Fund has had a total return of 64.98%, a compound annual return of 10.01% and its worst drawdown was 12.77. According to the fund’s plain brochure, on December 31, 2015, 1060 Capital LLC had around $164.71 million in assets under management on a discretionary basis.

We’ve uncovered a reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 78.4% since its 2014 inception (through December 3), beating the market by over 18 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were released last month; don’t miss out!

On the next page, you can read about the most important portfolio changes the fund made during Q3 of 2018.

