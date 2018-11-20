Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Published on December 3, 2018 at 11:09 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the September quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors endured a torrid quarter, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) a superb investment right now? Investors who are in the know are becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 10 lately. Despite that, the company didn’t come close to be included in the list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018.

In the 21st-century investor’s toolkit, there are plenty of indicators investors can use to evaluate stocks. Two of the most under-the-radar indicators are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can trounce the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

The American casino and resort company logged third-quarter earnings of $0.77 per share, compared to $0.77 per share in the year-ago period.

In a research note published Oct. 16, HSBC Securities gave Las Vegas Sands Corp. a Buy rating. Meanwhile, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. posted a $86 price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock, rating it a Buy in a July 26 analyst note. Out of 19 analysts, four have the stock on buy, seven on outperform, eight gave it a hold rating, while none of them have it on underperform or sell.

Robert G. Goldstein is responsible for the last major insider purchase, snapping up 10,000 shares when the stock was at $71.13. Since then, the company’s share price has fallen sharply, trading at a 22.76% discount as of this rating.

Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

How are hedge funds trading Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 38 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 36% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 31 hedge funds with a bullish position in LVS at the beginning of this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

LVS_dec2018

Among these funds, Two Sigma Advisors held the most valuable stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), which was worth $327.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $256.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Ascend Capital, managed by Malcolm Fairbairn, established the largest position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Ascend Capital had $16.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin’s Senator Investment Group also made a $14.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new LVS investors: Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, Doug Gordon, Jon Hilsabeck and Don Jabro’s Shellback Capital, and Bernard Selz’s Selz Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). We will take a look at Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), and Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to LVS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HUM 44 3204559 3
MET 24 1157827 -2
TGT 42 1971217 8
PX 41 1693450 -4

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2007 million. That figure was $1350 million in LVS’s case. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard HUM might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)Do Hedge Funds Love CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)?Should You Buy The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)?Here is Why You Should Buy Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) NowHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Elliott Management, TransUnion (TRU), Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE), Snap Inc (SNAP), and More 15 Most Successful Penny Stocks in History Here’s What Is Happening In Financial Markets Today? Why Traders Are Watching Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 11 Largest Online Gambling Sites in The World Iridian Asset Management Loads Up On Top Picks: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW), Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO), More Heavy Insider Selling at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), Plus Insider Buying at 3 Other Companies 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.