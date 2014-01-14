Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST)

Published on November 27, 2019 at 4:16 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that BFST isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Jim Simons Founder of Renaissance Technologies

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s review the new hedge fund action encompassing Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

What does smart money think about Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 2 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 100% from the second quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BFST over the last 17 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

BFST_nov2019

Among these funds, EJF Capital held the most valuable stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST), which was worth $14.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $0.2 million worth of shares.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have jumped into Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) headfirst. Renaissance Technologies, founded by Jim Simons, established the biggest position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST). Renaissance Technologies had $0.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) but similarly valued. These stocks are Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR), Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to BFST’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LMNR 6 3407 4
PACK 14 179385 -2
ANH 14 30078 0
XPEL 2 17793 2
Average 9 57666 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $58 million. That figure was $14 million in BFST’s case. Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) is even less popular than XPEL. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards BFST. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately BFST wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); BFST investors were disappointed as the stock returned 1.8% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q4.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Hedge Funds Are Still Crazy About Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX...Should You Avoid United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)?Is WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano 10 Human Trafficking Stories in America 10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.