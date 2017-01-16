Companies 0 See All
Alexander Captain's Cat Rock Capital Boosts Its Sharpspring Inc. (SHSP) Stake

Published on October 10, 2018 at 1:09 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Alexander Captain‘s Cat Rock Capital owned 427 thousand shares of Sharpspring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) at the end of June. Alex Captain increased his stake in this tiny company to 937 thousand by the middle of July. Yesterday Cat Rock Capital once again disclosed an addition to its Sharpspring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP). This small hedge fund bought an additional 290 thousand shares of Sharpspring through September 24th.

Sharpspring Inc is a software company with negative EBITDA. We need to do an in-depth analysis of this company before expressing an opinion on whether it is a good investment or not. Cat Rock Capital returned 16.8% in 2016. Alex Captain previously worked at Tiger Global. You can watch a video of Alex Captain below to get a sense of how he approaches these sorts of investments:

The details of Cat Rock Capital’s filing can be seen below:

Alexander Captain
Alexander Captain
Cat Rock Capital

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Cat Rock Capital Management 1,227,567 7 8 9 1,227,567 15.01%
CAT ROCK CAPITAL MASTER FUND 1,227,567 7 8 9 1,227,567 15.01%
ALEXANDER CAPTAIN 1,227,567 7 8 9 1,227,567 15.01%

Page 1 of 8 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND
EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.
20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No.  1)*

SharpSpring, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
 
Common Units
(Title of Class of Securities)
  820054104  
  (CUSIP Number)  
 
September
24, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this
Schedule is filed:

 ☒ Rule 13d-1(b)
 
 ☐ Rule 13d-1(c)
 
 ☐ Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting
person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing
information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not
be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or
otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however,
see the Notes).

