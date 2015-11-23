Companies 0 See All
13D Filing: VIEX Capital Advisors and Arlo Technologies Inc.

Published on February 27, 2019 at 1:43 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
VIEX Opportunities Fund 2,991,727 2,991,727 4.0%
VIEX Special Opportunities Fund II 2,991,626 2,991,626 4.0%
VIEX Special Opportunities Fund III 345,744 345,744 Less than 1%
VIEX GP 2,991,727 2,991,727 4.0%
VIEX Special Opportunities GP II 2,991,626 2,991,626 4.0%
VIEX Special Opportunities GP III 345,744 345,744 Less than 1%
VIEX Capital Advisors 6,329,097 6,329,097 8.5%
Eric Singer 6,329,097 6,329,097 8.5%
Eric Singer
Eric Singer
VIEX Capital Advisors

Page 1 of 21 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

(Rule 13d-101)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED
IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT

TO § 240.13d-1(a)
AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO

§ 240.13d-2(a)

(Amendment No.  )1

Arlo Technologies, Inc.

(Name
of Issuer)

Common Stock, $0.001 par value

(Title of Class of Securities)

04206A101

(CUSIP Number)

ERIC SINGER

VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

825 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor

New York, New York 10022

STEVE WOLOSKY, ESQ.

ELIZABETH GONZALEZ-SUSSMAN, ESQ.

OLSHAN FROME WOLOSKY LLP

1325 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10019

(212) 451-2300

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person

Authorized to Receive Notices
and Communications)

February 21, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires
Filing of This Statement)

If
the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule
13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following
box ¨.

Note:  Schedules
filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits.  See
§ 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

1
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to
the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided
in a prior cover page.

The information required
on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject
to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
