Tesla Cutting Prices on All Vehicles

Stocks across the globe whipsawed moving lower in Asia and Europe and started on a bad note in the United States. News that the model 3, one of Tesla’s new models, experienced price cuts as models were not selling as fast as possible. The markets now expects the Fed to pull back and only raise rates once in 2019. The 10-year yield declined to 2.65% after hitting a high of 3.25% in 2018. Tesla stock has recently experienced significant volatility as the company recently announced deliveries.

Tesla Cut Prices on All Vehicles

Tesla revealed that its deliveries for its Model 3 sedan missed expectations and forecasts that it will reduce prices on all its cars. This drove shares down more than 8%. The model 3 saw prices drop by 2K down to 44K, to reach a broader mass market. Some of the decline in the price was due to the reduction in the federal tax incentive for Tesla. Tesla’s goal is to eventually offer the Model 3 at $35,000.

Total deliveries of the Model 3 tripled in the Q4, reaching 90,7000 up from 29,870 in the Q4 of 2017. Expectations were that total deliveries including the Model S, would come in at 92K vehicles. Q4 deliveries for the Model 3 increased to 63,150 from 1,550 a year earlier. Analysts had expected 64,900. The company also reported that they increased total deliveries in 2018 by more than 240% reaching 245K from 103K in 2017. In 2016, Elan Musk stated that he could make as many as 200,000 Model 3s in 2017, while ramping up production on all its vehicles to 500,000 in 2018.

Production of the Model 3 has been an Issue

The issue for Tesla has been the production of the Model 3, which has proved to be harder than expected. The company was unable to ramp up production and miss several self-imposed deadlines throughout 2018. In addition, the company could face headwinds as the price will essentially climb as a $7,500 federal tax credit will decline to $3,750 for its vehicles in the first half of 2019, and eventually zero by next year.

The company in the Q4 beat expectations surprising analyst with record profits in the Q3, mainly due to production of the model 3. The price of the vehicle is an issue as several analysts believe that the model 3 needs to sell at 42K for the company to achieve and operating profit. At 35K the company will lose about 2.3K per year on each vehicle.

